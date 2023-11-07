Nvidia RTX 40 Super Branding ‘Kinda Ugly’ Contends Leaker

What appears to be a print artwork template for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super packaging has been shared by Twitter/X-based PC tech tipster MEGAsizeGPU. Though first out of the gate with these images, the source is somewhat negative about the revelations. Both the product naming scheme and the jumbled branding style are subjected to scorn.

Take the news with a pinch of salt until we get to see the real box art.

What we have above is a purported design that will wrap around a large portion of any Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super box. On the front of the box, Nvidia’s leaked style guide shows various texts used to highlight the product family, product, sub-tier, and sub-sub-tier. GeForce RTX is to be written in white on a black background. Then we have 4070 written large in green. A smaller Ti superscript in green follows. Lastly, the superscript is extended by the word ‘Super’ in black, all caps, highlighted by its positioning on a Pantone Silver 10077C box. Using this Pantone ink means that the silver background to the ‘Super’ on the front of the package will actually look silver, not grey like on your screen.

Wrapping around to the end of the box, you get the whole caboodle of ‘GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super’ in black and green. Here there seems to be quite a bit more weight added to the ‘Super’ designation.

Nvidia’s naming scheme, as described, is certainly a mouthful, very verbose when written down. MEGAsizeGPU commented that it is difficult to believe that the convoluted product name is real. Moreover, the logo that is expected to be a standard adopted by Nvidia partners looks “kinda ugly,” was the unhappy verdict.

Never Mind the Box, What About the Hardware?

So, the typographic styling on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super packaging will be quite horrible, if this leak is correct – but what about the product specs? At the end of October, we saw some quite extensive spec leaks for a trio of touted RTX 40 Super cards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration L2 Cache TBP MSRP *GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) ? 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 72 MB 450W $1,599 *GeForce RTX 4080 Super AD103 10240 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X ? ? ? GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $1,199 *GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD103 8448 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB ? ? GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799 *GeForce RTX 4070 Super AD104 7168 ? 48 MB ? ? GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 36 MB 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 32 MB 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 24 MB 115W $999

In the table above, with the new and unconfirmed graphics card specs highlighted by asterisks, you can get some idea about how the new Super trio could fit into the existing Ada Lovelace family. With the spotlight on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super today, we note that this card will supposedly get Nvidia's AD103 GPU with its 48 MB of L2 cache and a 16 GB 256-bit GDDR6X memory subsystem. If this plays out, then it could deliver a highly worthwhile step up from the existing RTX 4070 Ti. It could thus very well earn a place in our best graphics cards list.

We have heard that the official launch of the first RTX 40 Super cards is a few weeks away. They should be a known quantity by CES 2024 in early January (about 9 weeks away) and hopefully will be made available to retail not too much later.