RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, RTX 4070 Super Specs Leaked

By Anton Shilov
published

Potential specifications for Ada Lovelace Super GPUs

Nvidia GeForce game ready driver update
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The GeForce RTX 40-series, which has given us some of the best graphics cards, will reportedly receive the usual Nvidia "Super" treatment. @Kopite7kimi, a well-known leaker who tends to publish accurate information about Nvidia's upcoming graphics cards, has published possible specifications of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super add-in-board as well as some other 'Super'-designated graphics cards. As it turns out, Nvidia is prepping a major GeForce RTX 40-series with at least three 'Super' cards.

Suppose the leaked information is correct, and it ought to have significant accuracy since the formal launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series 'Super' lineup is 'weeks away,' according to the source. In that case, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super will indeed run the AD103 graphics processor in its complete configuration with all 10,240 CUDA cores enabled.

In addition, Nvidia allegedly plans the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will supposedly get Nvidia's AD103 GPU with its 48 MB of L2 cache and a 16GB 256-bit GDDR6X memory subsystem, which will significantly increase its performance compared to the original RTX 4070 Ti model. Meanwhile, even the naming of the card looks odd.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series Super Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationL2 CacheTBPMSRP
*GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)?600W (?)?
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X72 MB450W$1,599
*GeForce RTX 4080 SuperAD1031024016GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X???
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X64 MB320W$1,199
*GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SuperAD103844816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB??
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X48 MB285W$799
*GeForce RTX 4070 SuperAD1047168?48 MB??
GeForce RTX 4070AD104588812GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X36 MB200W$599
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD10643528GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR632 MB160W$399/$499
GeForce RTX 4060AD10630728GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR624 MB115W$999

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Even @kopite7kimi does not believe that GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super will happen.

Meanwhile, considering colossal price and performance gaps in Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series lineup, an addition to the family is reasonable. Huge gaps were logical earlier this year to make people buy more expensive options, but at this point, it may make sense to fill these gaps and address gamers who are transitioning from the previous generation of graphics cards.

Yet again, the naming scheme of the supposed new graphics cards looks so off that we would take the information about them with a massive grain of salt.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elforeign
    Nonstarter. the 80 class for the price and what 500 more cores, it's like 13900k - 14900k. Useless.
    Reply
  • Zforgetaboutit
    And will they adjust the power connector location?
    Reply
  • pixelpusher220
    elforeign said:
    Nonstarter. the 80 class for the price and what 500 more cores, it's like 13900k - 14900k. Useless.
    The only ones that *might* be palatable at a reasonable price bump would be the 4070s. But it also seems like trying to shoehorn in more SKUs with previously binned parts.
    Reply