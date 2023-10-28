RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, RTX 4070 Super Specs Leaked

The GeForce RTX 40-series, which has given us some of the best graphics cards, will reportedly receive the usual Nvidia "Super" treatment. @Kopite7kimi, a well-known leaker who tends to publish accurate information about Nvidia's upcoming graphics cards, has published possible specifications of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super add-in-board as well as some other 'Super'-designated graphics cards. As it turns out, Nvidia is prepping a major GeForce RTX 40-series with at least three 'Super' cards.

Suppose the leaked information is correct, and it ought to have significant accuracy since the formal launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series 'Super' lineup is 'weeks away,' according to the source. In that case, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super will indeed run the AD103 graphics processor in its complete configuration with all 10,240 CUDA cores enabled.

In addition, Nvidia allegedly plans the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will supposedly get Nvidia's AD103 GPU with its 48 MB of L2 cache and a 16GB 256-bit GDDR6X memory subsystem, which will significantly increase its performance compared to the original RTX 4070 Ti model. Meanwhile, even the naming of the card looks odd.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series Super Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration L2 Cache TBP MSRP *GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) ? 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 72 MB 450W $1,599 *GeForce RTX 4080 Super AD103 10240 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X ? ? ? GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 64 MB 320W $1,199 *GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super AD103 8448 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB ? ? GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 48 MB 285W $799 *GeForce RTX 4070 Super AD104 7168 ? 48 MB ? ? GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 36 MB 200W $599 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 8GB or 16GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 32 MB 160W $399/$499 GeForce RTX 4060 AD106 3072 8GB 128-bit 17 GT/s GDDR6 24 MB 115W $999

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Even @kopite7kimi does not believe that GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4070 Super will happen.

Meanwhile, considering colossal price and performance gaps in Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series lineup, an addition to the family is reasonable. Huge gaps were logical earlier this year to make people buy more expensive options, but at this point, it may make sense to fill these gaps and address gamers who are transitioning from the previous generation of graphics cards.

Yet again, the naming scheme of the supposed new graphics cards looks so off that we would take the information about them with a massive grain of salt.