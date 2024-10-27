Nvidia RTX 50 mobile Device IDs have been leaked — Flagship RTX 5090 mobile rumored to sport the GB203 GPU

The PCI ID repository has added fresh entries for Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell mobile (RTX 50) GPU lineup. As spotted by Harukaze on X, the RTX 50 mobile family features GPUs from the RTX 5090M down to the RTX 5050M, covering a broad market segment akin to its predecessor. Since this leak only focuses on mobile SKUs, there's a high possibility that Nvidia is sending RTX 50 mobile engineering samples to OEMs as we speak.

The PCI ID database is an archive for hardware devices conforming to the PCI standard. Members of PCI-SIG and other contributors maintain this database, which helps to identify hardware components - GPUs in our case. It is entirely possible that these new PCI IDs were added by an OEM or found through driver patches.

We should remind readers that PCI IDs don't mention the specifications of said products. However, some SKUs have been listed with their respective GPU model. Both RTX 5090M and the RTX 5080M are said to utilize the GB203M GPU, with varying levels of binning. Interestingly, the list also includes an RTX 5070 Ti mobile, which may be a typo since Nvidia typically reveals Ti and SUPER refreshes halfway through any given generation. Echoing its Ada Lovelace lineup, Nvidia is also prepping an RTX 5050 for laptops to serve the budget market.

2980 / GB10229c0 / GB1022c18 / GB203M, GN22 / 5090 Mobile2c19 / GB203M, GN22 / 5080 Mobile2c2c / N22W-ES-A1 / @mooreslawisdead leaked the picture5070 Ti Mobile5070 Mobile5060 Mobile5050 Mobilehttps://t.co/PGWZsH221XOctober 27, 2024

There are two instances of GB102, which we presume is GB202 since Blackwell for mainstream consumers are expected to use the GB2XX moniker. Given its beefy layout, laptop chips will likely not make use of GB202 so it makes sense that this chip is reserved for the RTX 5090 desktop alongside a workstation GPU for professionals.

Based on previous rumors, the RTX 50 mobile family will see no increase in memory capacity as compared to the last-generation. In fact, as per leaks, Blackwell on mobile will only offer up to just 16GB of VRAM - so enthusiasts will need to consider their choices carefully.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to reveal the RTX 50 series at CES 2025, probably rubbing shoulders with rivals like the AMD Radeon 8000 GPUs and even Intel's Battlemage GPUs. Mid- and entry-level Blackwell on desktop and laptop, as is tradition, will be announced at a later date - possibly by Computex 2025 but that is mere speculation.