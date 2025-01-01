Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take the stage at CES 2025 in five days. Many expect the chipmaker to unveil the RTX 50 (Blackwell) desktop family and potentially even laptop models. The RTX 5060 laptop GPU has reportedly been tested in 3DMark's Time Spy benchmark (Credit: Bilbili via Huang514613).

As with all leaks, we recommend examining the numbers cautiously since screenshots can be easily faked. Nonetheless, if the leaked results are accurate, the RTX 5060 laptop GPU could offer a 32% bump in performance over its predecessor, the RTX 4060 laptop GPU.

The scoop originates from user Superalloy Skittles at Bilibili, who is known for reviewing monitors and CPUs on the platform. In a video analyzing the performance of next-gen CPUs and GPUs, the user disclosed a screenshot that revealed the RTX 5060 mobile's results in 3DMark TS (Time Spy). Notably, the attached screenshot did not offer any insight regarding specifications. However, it does show some performance numbers. We've compiled publicly available data from Benchmarks by UL, so expect some deltas if your model is configured at a different TDP or uses a different cooling solution.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU amassed 13,821 points in 3DMark TS (Graphics), almost 32% faster than the RTX 4060 laptop GPU this generation. This performance improvement is comparable to the 25-30% leap seen from the RTX 3060 to the RTX 4060 on laptops.

The RTX 5060 laptop GPU is faster than the RTX 4070 and almost 70% ahead of the two-generation-old RTX 3060 mobile GPU. However, 3DMark Time Spy is a synthetic benchmark, and its results may not perfectly match real-world performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU 3DMark Time Spy Score Percentage (vs RTX 5060 Laptop) RTX 5060 Laptop (Rumored) 13,821 100.00% RTX 4060 Laptop 10,441 75.54% RTX 4070 Laptop 12,488 90.36% RTX 3060 Laptop 8,230 59.55%

A few months back, a data breach at Clevo allegedly highlighted how Nvidia plans to configure its RTX 50 laptop GPU family. Long story short, superseding the RTX 4060 laptop GPU, we have the RTX 5060 laptop GPU under the codename "GN22-X4". If plans haven't changed and the leak is accurate, the RTX 5060 and RTX 5070 laptop GPUs will have just 8GB of VRAM using GDDR7 technology.

The flagship RTX 5090 laptop GPU should stick with 16GB, similar to its Ada Lovelace counterpart. While professionals typically prefer workstation offerings, it's unclear whether Blackwell's mobile workstation counterpart will offer more than 16GB of memory.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A vendor suggests that Nvidia might release RTX 50 laptop GPUs alongside their desktop versions, and today's leak further corroborates that claim. This is a notable departure from Team Green's usual approach; However, we'll have to wait for the official reveal to get more information.