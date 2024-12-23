Vendor hints at mobile RTX 50 series GPU launch at CES 2025 — next-gen gaming laptops with mobile Blackwell GPUs and Intel Arrow Lake-H/HX or AMD Fire Range CPUs

Thunderobot, a Chinese computer hardware brand specializing in high-performance laptops and peripherals, has released a press release (via Videocardz) regarding Nvidia's RTX 50 mobile family. The brand, claiming to have partnered with Nvidia, is planning to introduce a new flagship-grade series of laptops alongside other offerings powered by upcoming mobile products from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD.

Thunderobot is preparing to debut its ZERO gaming laptops at CES next month. They will feature quote-unquote "the latest Nvidia technology," likely alluding to the RTX 50 series. This is a significant departure from previous generations when the mobile family followed the desktop launch by a couple of months.

Moreover, these laptops feature upcoming Core Ultra 200 and Ryzen 9000 CPUs from Intel and AMD. Thunderobot probably refers to Intel's Arrow Lake H/HX family and AMD's Fire Range processors, which succeed Dragon Range.

For the uninitiated, Arrow Lake-HX and Fire Range are rumored to employ desktop silicon for unrestricted performance at the cost of battery life. Fire Range or the Ryzen 9000HX series, assuming AMD doesn't change its naming scheme once again, is also rumored to launch in X3D flavors.

Leaked data from Clevo reports that the RTX 50 mobile lineup might not see any increase in VRAM capacity. Likewise, the flagship RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 mobile are expected to employ the same GB203M die. It also appears that the low-end RTX 5050 could be pushed a tier higher with a steeper price tag as Nvidia plans to operate sales in parallel with the RTX 4050.

Meanwhile, the RTX 2050 4GB will remain Nvidia's go-to choice for budget gaming laptops. Once supply exhausts, the RTX 2050 should be superseded by the RTX 3050 4GB with a wider memory interface.

Mainstream offerings such as the RTX 5070 and RTX 5060 mobile will allegedly continue with 8GB of memory, similar to their predecessors. The current champions for VRAM in Nvidia's product stack are the RTX 4090 mobile and the RTX 5000 Ada mobile. It doesn't seem that this pattern will change with the next generation.

Nonetheless, let's see what Nvidia has in store for us at CES on January 6, when Jensen is expected to take the stage and unveil Blackwell for the masses.