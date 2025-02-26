Nvidia's Priority Access program reportedly kicks off, invitations sent out for RTX 5090 customers

Nvidia has allegedly begun sending out invitations to its Priority Access members for an opportunity to purchase an RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card. Jon_Cruz89 on the Nvidia subreddit shared an email he got from Nvidia confirming he had been selected to purchase an RTX 5090.

The GPU manufacturer re-launched its Priority Access program last week to combat availability issues plaguing all of its RTX 50-series GPUs. The program allows members to buy an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card at MSRP. The only caveat is that members are required to have an Nvidia account created before January 30th to enroll.

Jon's email is the first alleged confirmation that Nvidia is now sending out invitations to its Priority Access members. The invitation links to a website where only the member in question can purchase whichever GPU they requested. However, Priority Access does not guarantee all members will get access to an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080. The program is said to be run on a "first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last."

If you qualify, the Priority Access program is one method of dodging availability issues surrounding RTX 50 series GPUs. Supply bottlenecks have been a non-stop issue since the RTX 5090 landed earlier this year. This has led to the re-introducing of drawing programs that have not been seen since the pandemic era.



One example (besides Nvidia's Priority Access program) is the Newegg Shuffle, which is a similar program that prioritizes participating members and gives potential buyers a shot at acquiring a GPU or any other product that boasts limited availability. (Newegg even had a kitchen sink in its shuffling program at one point.)

For those who haven't been paying attention, the RTX 50-series has been at the mercy of availability issues since day one. The launch of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti have been widely regarded as paper launches, with all three GPUs being impossible to find in stock since their respective launches, let alone at MSRP.

In addition, some RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti cards have been found to feature missing ROPs, forcing customers to RMA their GPUs to get a fully working replacement.