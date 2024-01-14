Nvidia's RTX 40 Series GPUs land shockingly near MSRP pricing - Here's all the models we can find so far

Ahead of the official release, models of the three GeForce TX 40 Super series graphics cards are appearing on websites such as Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo. While not all of these GPUs have a price tag attached to them yet, the ones that do make it clear that many will sell for MSRP, which isn't always a guarantee when it comes to third-party cards.

The RTX 4070 Super has the widest field of models so far, and that's probably because it launches on January 17, just three days from today. Newegg has the most models available at 14, while Best Buy and B&H Photo only have five each. In the case of B&H Photo, only RTX 4070 Super GPUs made by Asus are listed.

Additionally, most of the RTX 4070 Supers at Newegg and none at B&H Photo have price tags yet, so we don't have a perfectly clear idea of how much they'll cost. However, some models at Newegg and all models at Best Buy have pricing, and that's enough models to set realistic expectations for how the larger market for the RTX 4070 Super will look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4070 Super Pricing Header Cell - Column 0 Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2x PNY RTX 4070 Super Verto Overclocked Zotac RTX 4070 Super Gaming Twin Edge Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Windforce OC MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2x OC MSI RTX 4070 Super Ventus 3x OC MSI RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim Base Clock 1,980MHz N/A 1,920MHz N/A 2,505MHz 1,920MHz 1,920MHz 1,920MHz Boost Clock 2,480MHz 2,475MHz 2.490MHz 2,475MHz 2,505MHz 2,505MHz 2,505MHz 2,505MHz Cooler Dual-fan, 2-slot Dual-fan, 2-slot Dual-fan, 2-slot Dual-fan, 2-slot Triple-fan, 3-slot Dual-fan, 2-slot Triple-fan, 2-slot Triple-fan, 2-slot Price $599 $599 $599 $599 $599 $609 $629 $649

Nearly all of the GeForce RTX 4070 Supers with price tags are priced at $599, which is MSRP and on par with Nvidia's Founders Edition model. However, there are some more expensive models like MSI's triple-fan models and an overclocked version of its standard Ventus 2x dual-fan card, with the highest price being $650.

Listings for the RTX 4070 Ti Super are pretty scarce so far, with none being on Newegg, and just two each on Best Buy and B&H Photo. Of these, only the models at Best Buy have price tags, while the RTX 4070 Ti Supers at B&H (which are both made by Asus) have no pricing so far. Given that the 4070 Ti Super launches on January 24, it may just be the case that we're looking a little too early.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4070 Ti Super Pricing Header Cell - Column 0 Gigabyte RTX 4070Ti Super Gaming OC MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3x OC Base Clock 2,655MHz 1,920MHz Boost Clock 2,655MHz 2,640MHz Cooler Triple-fan, 3-slot Triple-fan, 2-slot Price $849 $899

Both of the two currently listed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Supers have prices well above the official MSRP of $799, with MSI's Ventus 3x OC hitting $899, which was the original MSRP of the RTX 4070 Ti back when it was going to be branded as the RTX 4080 12GB. With just two models listed right now, however, it's not clear whether third-party 4070 Ti Super models are going to regularly be pitched above MSRP or if this is just a coincidence. Strangely, there's no Founders Edition listed yet, even though there is for the RTX 4070 Super and 4080 Super.

As for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which has an MSRP of $999, there are similarly few listings. Newegg has no RTX 4080 Supers listed yet, but Best Buy and B&H Photo both have three models, though at B&H again they're all Asus models with no listed price. The RTX 4080 Super launches on January 31, so it's not surprising that we don't have all that many listings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 4080 Super Pricing Header Cell - Column 0 Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super Gaming OC MSI RTX 4080 Super Ventus 3x OC Base Clock 2,210MHz 2,595MHz 2,535MHz Boost Clock 2,550MHz 2,595MHz 2,560MHz Cooler Dual-fan, 3-slot Triple-fan, 4-slot Triple-fan, 3-slot Price $999 $1,049 $1,099

As expected, the Founders Edition model is going for $999, though there's also a $1049 model from Gigabyte and MSI has its Ventus 3x OC for $1099. Compared to RTX 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super GPUs with prices more than MSRP, these more expensive price tags aren't as impactful on the RTX 4080 Super since it's already so expensive. On the other hand, the Super variant isn't all that different from the original RTX 4080.

The takeaway from this is probably that we can't expect that many listings for GPUs that aren't mere days away from release. Even then, we can see that the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which launches in just three days, has only a handful of listings with price tags attached, and it's also clear that not every retailer has every model listed. However, we can probably conclude that at least the RTX 4070 Super will broadly sell at MSRP, though it's not clear if the same will be true for the RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 Super beyond the Founders Edition models.