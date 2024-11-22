Pre-orders for systems with Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs begin — liquid-cooled workstations on offer from Comino

Comino, a liquid-cooled server and workstation vendor, has started to take pre-orders on its next-generation machines featuring liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards based on the Blackwell architecture. The servers and workstations are aimed at a variety of applications, including AI, virtual desktop infrastructure, professional visualization software, and high-performance computing.

"Comino is excited to open pre-orders for our next-generation liquid-cooled workstations and servers featuring the Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs," a statement by Comino reads. "Designed for top performance, these systems are trusted by leading companies and reviewers. Built to thrive in harsh environments of up to 40°C, they deliver 100% performance and beyond, 24/7."

For now, Comino offers to fill in the form to get additional information about its Grando Server with eight Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, so we don't know the pricing yet. The estimated time of availability will be provided upon the description of a project that the machine will be used for, though you should probably expect the server to be available in 2025. The price of the machines is unknown at this time.

As Nvidia has not formally introduced its GeForce RTX 5090 based on the GB202 processor, it is hard to say when exactly this graphics card will hit the market and how much it will cost. It's logical to assume that Comino is already taking pre-orders on its servers because it received key specs and schematics of the graphics card from Nvidia and has already developed its waterblock and liquid-cooled solutions for this board.

Comino notes that the availability of its GeForce RTX 5090-based machines will be limited (at least initially due to high demand), so it suggests that interested parties should 'secure their spot.'

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090, the flagship Blackwell GPU for desktops, is rumored to feature the GB202 graphics processor with 21,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit interface. This powerhouse could draw up to 600W of power, according to leaks. Even if the final specs are slightly toned down, it is poised to be one of the best graphics cards upon its release.

The main intrigue about the release is whether Nvidia will launch the new flagship product for gamers by the holiday season or postpone it till January and formally introduce its GeForce RTX 5090 at CES.