Redditor creates RTX 4090: Noctua Edition with 3D-printed shroud and Noctua NF-A9 fans

Noctua has yet to create a Noctua-themed version of the Nvidia RTX 4090 (the best GPU you can buy today). So Noctua enthusiasts have been forced to build their own Noctua-themed RTX 4090s, and one such enthusiast has shared photos of their DIY RTX 4090: Noctua Edition on Reddit. This extremely exclusive GPU was created using an Inno3d RTX 4090 iCHILL GPU, Noctua NF-A9 fans, and a 3D printer.

The mod replaces the stock fans and the shroud on the Inno3d RTX 4090 with Noctua's 92mm NF-A9 fans and a bespoke 3D-printed shroud capable of housing the higher-performance 92mm fans. The results turned out to be pretty good, according to the modder, who reported temperatures were running about 8C cooler with the new configuration.

One aspect that seems to have helped make the mod so effective is the way the modified shroud was designed by Reddit user ZaME19. Unlike the shrouds you see on most OEM RTX 4090s, this modified shroud doesn't restrict airflow going in or out of the RTX 4090's heatsink. This improves efficiency, giving the air an easy way to travel through the heatsink — a shroud that covers most of the heatsink for aesthetic purposes hurts cooling performance to some degree.

The fans used for the mod also play a role in improving cooling performance. The NF-A9 PWM fans used are high-performance 92mm fans optimized for air coolers — what Noctua is known for — and have a maximum speed of 2,000 RPM and an airflow rating of 46.4 cubic feet per minute (CFM). They're much wider than normal GPU fans, so they push more air over the heatsink at similar RPMs.

This RTX 4090 Noctua mod showcases what's possible with 3D printing and higher-performing air cooling fans. While this mod was printed using PLA, some commenters noted that perhaps a different material might be better because PLA starts to warp at relatively low temperatures (60C), while materials like PETG are more robust at higher temperatures.

Anyway, if your RTX 4090 has lackluster stock cooling performance, or you're just looking for a better air cooling experience for overclocking, 3D-printing your own cooling solution seems like a sensible way to boost performance (as for material, our best filaments page can point you in the right direction).