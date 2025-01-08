A benchmark result for the RTX 5080 laptop GPU (via Benchleaks) has appeared on Geekbench 6, making it the first verified testing result for the RTX 50-series laptop GPU. The test showed that the GPU is installed on an Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop launched at CES 2025, meaning someone probably installed the benchmarking app while on the exhibition floor and tested the device.

Many laptop and desktop PC reviewers don't use Geekbench 6 to test for performance. However, we do have performance numbers from other GPUs on it, allowing us to compare the RTX 5080 laptop. The results showed that the RTX 5080 laptop hit 190,326 points on OpenCL. The GPU has 16GB of VRAM and 60 SMs or compute units. Each compute unit usually contains 128 CUDA cores, translating to about 7,680 CUDA cores for the laptop GPU.

These numbers technically place it between the RTX 5070 desktop GPU, which has 48 SMs and 12 GB of VRAM, and the RTX 5070 Ti, which has 70 SMs and 16 GB of VRAM. It also reportedly features the same GB203-300 die as the 5070 Ti.

The Geekbench 6 results show that the RTX 5080 laptop GPU outperforms the previous-generation RTX 4090 laptop GPU, which scored only 179,426 points. It even outperforms the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX desktop GPU, which has a record of 187,818 points. It is nearly on par with an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which scored 191,482 points.

These theoretical numbers show how far mobile GPUs have come, although they will still vary depending on how much TGP and cooling the laptop OEM allows the computer GPU to have. With the release of these laptops expected to not be until March 2025, there is likely still a lot of room for improvement in their graphics drivers, allowing laptop manufacturers to squeeze more power out of the hardware.

However, despite the power of these new graphics cards, Nvidia priced the RTX 5080 laptop at $2,199. It’s unclear if this includes the price of the rest of the system, but if it is just for the GPU, the average gamer will likely have a hard time purchasing these gaming laptops armed with Nvidia’s latest GPUs.