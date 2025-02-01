RTX 5090 gets new $25 KryoSheet thermal pad option from Thermal Grizzly

﻿Thermal Grizzly has updated its cooling solutions with an all-new 44 x 37mm KryoSheet optimized for the RTX 5090’s GB202 die. The new size costs $24.96 and comes with the KryoSheet and Kapton tape to protect the PCB and capacitors from electrocution.

KryoSheet is a thermal paste alternative with a thermal pad to cool a CPU or GPU. The product is made out of graphene, a non-liquid material that is competitive with thermal paste in terms of thermal conductivity. Its thermal pad likeness gives KryoSheet immunity to the “pump-out effect” commonly seen in thermal paste. This allows KryoSheet to stay thermally conductive for the lifetime of its cooling product without performance degradation.

Thermal Grizzly states that the pump-out effect is even more pronounced on large dies such as GB202, requiring more thermal paste replacement intervals if the RTX 5090 model isn't using liquid metal.

(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

The only major downside of graphene is its electrical conductivity, which can pose a threat if not applied correctly. If the KryoSheet touches any part of a CPU or GPU, it is not supposed to; it is highly likely to kill the cooling components altogether. The 44 x 37mm Kryosheet reportedly overlaps GB202, ensuring maximum thermal conductivity, even on the very edges of the die. Kapton tape is required to use KryoSheet to ensure the thermal pad doesn’t contact any surrounding components or the PCB.

KryoSheet provides another avenue for RTX 5090 customers to help maintain their GPU’s cooling performance. The RTX 5090 Founders Edition could be swapped from liquid metal thermal interface material to thermal paste, yielding only a two-degree increase in GPU temperatures.

GB202 is one of the largest dies Nvidia has produced for the consumer market, measuring 750mm^2. The only other dies that approach GB202’s dimensions are TU102 and GV102, used in the RTX 2080 Ti/RTX Titan and the Titan V, respectively. The only GPU using GB202 is the all-new RTX 5090 (for now), featuring 21,760 CUDA cores, 32GB of VRAM, and a 575W TBP.