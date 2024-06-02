Watch Nvidia's Computex 2024 Keynote live stream here at 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 11 am UTC (June 2nd)

The world's leading GPU and AI hardware company, Nvidia has a lot to say about the future of both personal computing and the data center. And today, June 2nd, 2024, we're set to hear company CEO Jensen Huang talk about his company's plans and where he sees the future of the tech industry going.

Huang is giving a keynote address in Taipei, as part of the Computex 2024 trade show, which we're covering. There's so much demand to attend his presentation that it's being held at the NTU Sports Center, a stadium with a capacity of 4,200 seats. If you're not already pre-registered to attend, it's too late; you can't get in.

But, whether you're in Taiwan or not, you can watch the Nvidia event live streaming on YouTube, the feed of which we've embedded below. It starts at 7 pm local time in Taipei, which is 7 am ET, 4 am PT, 12 pm BST and 11 am UTC.

What to Expect from Nvidia's Computex 2024 Keynote

Nvidia hasn't said much in public about what Huang will be discussing. Nvidia's event page for the keynote, simply says that the CEO "will share how the era of AI is driving a new industrial revolution across the globe."

We expect that CEO will probably talk about how quickly AI is growing and how Nvidia is well-positioned to maintain its place as the hardware leader in the space. However, we're more interested in demos and product announcements.

We'd like to see Huang talk about new consumer graphics cards, but there's no indication that he will do so. More likely, we'll hear more about hardware in the data center. Perhaps we'll also hear more about software.

We're also curious to see if Huang addresses Windows on Arm. With competitor Qualcomm powering the first generation of Copilot+ PCs, it would be natural for Nvidia to make its own CPUs for Windows laptops. But this may not be the time we'd here about it.

We'll be publishing stories about all the news that breaks from the Nvidia Computex 2024 keynote, but if you want to watch it yourself, check out the feed above.