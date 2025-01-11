Pump-free 360mm AIO liquid cooler goes up for preorder at $419 — Threadripper variant caries an eye-watering $599 price tag
IceGiant Titan shows off the IceGiant Titan 360 and ProSiphon Titan-TR 360 at CES 2025.
Of the many events we had time to cover while we were at CES 2024 this year, a few things did slip under the radar— among them, a pair of new IceGiant pump-free liquid CPU coolers.
IceGiant has already made waves with its Prosiphon Elite cooler, which costs roughly $170. However, the company is expanding its cooling portfolio with these new Titan series AIO liquid coolers. Unlike conventional AIO liquid coolers, the Titan series doesn't use a pump. IceGiant states these coolers feature an all-copper evaporator and an upgraded six-core 360mm condenser.
The IceGiant Titan 360 supports the Intel LGA115x, LGA1200, LGA1700, LGA1851, LGA2011, and LGA2066 sockets. However, AMD socket support is limited to AM4 and AM5. Similarly, the IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360 only supports the AMD TR5 socket.
IceGiant Titan 360
IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360
While these costs are easily comparable to custom loop setups, the maintenance involved with those is exponentially higher— and if IceGiant's no-moving-parts-besides-fans philosophy holds up to the test of time, the pump degradation that befalls AIOs and custom loops alike shouldn't ever be an issue, here. If IceGiant's claims of longevity with zero maintenance besides periodically dusting and/or replacing the fans hold, these coolers could make a lot of sense for HEDT builders intent on high-performance, low-maintenance cooling.
The current listings price the IceGiant Titan 360, which is targeted at overclocking modern mainstream platforms, at a whopping $419.99. Meanwhile, the IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360 keeps the same radiator length but bulks up the design to accommodate the larger Threadripper CPUs, costing a brutal $599.99. These coolers look pretty good, and including a lifetime warranty (six years on the fans) is compelling.
That price point is difficult to justify regardless of the novelty of a pump-free cooler design, though—excellent cooling performance can still be much cheaper with the best coolers nowadays. Before users consider purchasing decisions, we want to see this build's final noise level. The system could get quieter without pump noise, but fans still make noise. If IceGiant can successfully ship the quietest AIO on the market while providing a lifetime warranty and painless maintenance, it could be a real pocket killer.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Christopher Harper has been a successful freelance tech writer specializing in PC hardware and gaming since 2015, and ghostwrote for various B2B clients in High School before that. Outside of work, Christopher is best known to friends and rivals as an active competitive player in various eSports (particularly fighting games and arena shooters) and a purveyor of music ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Killer Mike to the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack.
-
AMDthreadripperFANAs a current user of the Prosiphon on a Threadripper, I can tell you that they are incredible. This is a premium item for those that are going to push cpus really hard, overclock or want an item that lasts a long time (with a great warranty). I am curious what the wattage they can cool will be for these. I only have good things about their past products and am looking forward to the testing of these.Reply
-