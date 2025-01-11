Of the many events we had time to cover while we were at CES 2024 this year, a few things did slip under the radar— among them, a pair of new IceGiant pump-free liquid CPU coolers.

IceGiant has already made waves with its Prosiphon Elite cooler, which costs roughly $170. However, the company is expanding its cooling portfolio with these new Titan series AIO liquid coolers. Unlike conventional AIO liquid coolers, the Titan series doesn't use a pump. IceGiant states these coolers feature an all-copper evaporator and an upgraded six-core 360mm condenser.

The IceGiant Titan 360 supports the Intel LGA115x, LGA1200, LGA1700, LGA1851, LGA2011, and LGA2066 sockets. However, AMD socket support is limited to AM4 and AM5. Similarly, the IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360 only supports the AMD TR5 socket.

Image 1 of 2 IceGiant Titan 360 (Image credit: IceGiant) IceGiant Titan 360 IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360 (Image credit: IceGiant) IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360

While these costs are easily comparable to custom loop setups, the maintenance involved with those is exponentially higher— and if IceGiant's no-moving-parts-besides-fans philosophy holds up to the test of time, the pump degradation that befalls AIOs and custom loops alike shouldn't ever be an issue, here. If IceGiant's claims of longevity with zero maintenance besides periodically dusting and/or replacing the fans hold, these coolers could make a lot of sense for HEDT builders intent on high-performance, low-maintenance cooling.

The current listings price the IceGiant Titan 360, which is targeted at overclocking modern mainstream platforms, at a whopping $419.99. Meanwhile, the IceGiant ProSiphon Titan-TR 360 keeps the same radiator length but bulks up the design to accommodate the larger Threadripper CPUs, costing a brutal $599.99. These coolers look pretty good, and including a lifetime warranty (six years on the fans) is compelling.

That price point is difficult to justify regardless of the novelty of a pump-free cooler design, though—excellent cooling performance can still be much cheaper with the best coolers nowadays. Before users consider purchasing decisions, we want to see this build's final noise level. The system could get quieter without pump noise, but fans still make noise. If IceGiant can successfully ship the quietest AIO on the market while providing a lifetime warranty and painless maintenance, it could be a real pocket killer.