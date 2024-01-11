ASRock preps Sub-$200 B650 motherboard for gamers and enthusiasts

Traditionally, the way AMD and its partners have positioned B650-based motherboards placed them either into a mainstream category or into a category of high-end products where they competed with B650E or even X670. It Looks like ASRock has decided to change this practice a bit and introduced its B650 Steel Legend Wi-Fi that offers premium features for gamers, but maintaining a relatively affordable $200 price tag.

The ASRock B650 Steel Legend Wi-Fi comes in a matt grey and white color theme and supports all AMD's AM5 processors released to date, including the range-topping Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X CPUs for gamers as well as the upcoming Ryzen 8000G-series accelerated processing units. The motherboard is outfitted with a 14+2+1-phase voltage regulating module (VRM) featuring 80A Dr.MOS stages and solid-state capacitors to ensure stability and overclocking potential for those who need it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Expandability looks promising. The B650 Steel Legend Wi-Fi has four slots for DDR5 memory modules, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics cards, an M.2-2280 slot for PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs, two M.2-2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 drives, a PCIe 3.0 x16 for another add-in-board, a PCIe 4.0 x1 slot, and four SATA ports.

As for connectivity, the B650 Steel Legend Wi-Fi has virtually everything one might need, including a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth adapter, a Dragon-badged 2.5 GbE port, three display outputs (DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode), a plethora of USB Type-A connectors (including USB 3.2 Gen2x2, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 3.2 Gen1, and USB 2.0), audio jacks, and S/P DIF.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Traditionally for ASRock's premium motherboards, such as the Steel Legend, there is support Nahimic Audio software enhancements by SteelSeries and Polychrome RGB addressable RGB LEDs and appropriate connectors.

ASRock did not specifically disclosed launch date for its B650 Steel Legend Wi-Fi, though it is reasonable to expect it to hit the market in the coming weeks or months.