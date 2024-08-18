ASRock's next-gen AMD and Intel motherboard lineup leaks — Asus ROG and MSI share 800-series Gamescom teasers

Gamescom 2024 is starting in just a couple of days, but ASRock’s lineup of motherboards designed for AMD’s latest AM5 chips and Intel’s Arrow Lake processors may have already appeared online. Popular hardware leaker @momomo_us posted on X (formerly Twitter) a screenshot that appears to show all 800-series motherboard chipset products that ASRock will release.

ASRock's list includes 21 motherboards from the Intel Z890 (14) and AMD X870 (7) chipsets. Remember, as with any leak, please take this list as indicative, at best. Here’s the full leaked list:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Chipsets AMD Chipsets Z890 Taichi X870E Taichi Z890 Taichi Lite X870E Taichi Lite Z890 Taichi AQUA Row 3 - Cell 1 Z890 Taichi OCF Row 4 - Cell 1 Z890 Nova WiFi X870E Nova WiFi Z890I Nova WiFi Row 6 - Cell 1 Z890 Steel Legend WiFi X870 Steel Legend WiFi Z890 LiveMixer WiFi Row 8 - Cell 1 Z890 Riptide WiFi X870 Riptide WiFi Z890M Riptide WiFi Row 10 - Cell 1 Z890 Lightning WiFi Row 11 - Cell 1 Z890 Pro RS WiFi Z890 Pro RS WiFi Z890 Pro RS WiFI White Row 13 - Cell 1 Z890 Pro RS Z890 Pro RS

We noticed that the ASRock leak does not include mid-range and entry-level motherboards for either Intel or AMD. Details for Intel’s 800-series chipset have reportedly been revealed showing nine chipset SKUs, for example. But higher-end processors and chipsets are often launched first, to make the most of enthusiast buying power.

AMD is expected to release brand-new 800 series chipsets for the just-launched Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors. However, since Intel’s next-gen chips also use the 800 series nomenclature for its latest chipsets, it is going to be easy to get confused when shopping for a motherboard and building a new PC in the coming months. That’s why you should be careful when shopping and always double-check the specifications indicating what processor the motherboard in your shopping cart is designed for.

Catch a glimpse of our next-gen motherboards before they officially drop!

Aside from the ASRock leak, two other major motherboard manufacturers have posted motherboard teasers on X. MSI Gaming showed a somewhat obscured image of a motherboard with the hashtag #MSIxGamescom2024, while ROG Global shared photos of its new ROG X870E and X870 AMD Ryzen 9000 motherboards.

The future of gaming and performance is here. 🚀Get ready to dominate with new ROG X870E / X870 motherboards - optimized for AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors. Coming soon! 🎮💥

We expect these three companies (and others) to launch their next-generation motherboards for the just released and upcoming processors from AMD and Intel at Gamescom 2024. All these developments are exciting for PC enthusiasts, especially as new processors that push the boundaries of computing also require chipsets that bring along other I/O and connectivity goodies. We also can’t wait to get our hands on these processors and motherboards, so we can put them through their paces and see how they compare to last-generation systems.