Asus Z890 motherboards emerge at a U.S. retailer — pricing starts at $280 and goes over $1,000
It appears LGA1851 Z890 motherboards will have a $100-$200 price premium over their Z790 counterparts.
Retailer HSSL has revealed the pricing of ten upcoming Asus Intel Z890 motherboards for upcoming Core Ultra 200 (codenamed Arrow Lake) processors. Initially discovered by momomo_us on X, the ten SKUs include Asus ROG, TuF gaming, ProArt, and Prime models. The flagship ROG Maximus Extreme costs a whopping $1,111.87.
Out of the ten total models, six are ROG-branded, featuring the flagship Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme, ROG Maximus Z890 Apex, ROG Maximus Z890 Hero, ROG Strix AZ890-A Gaming, ROG Strix Z890-I Gaming WiFi, and the ROG Strix Z890-E.
The Asus ROG Z890 Extreme is the most expensive board, weighing in at a hefty $1,111.87. This board is the successor to the Z790 Extreme and will most certainly be Asus's most feature-rich board. It packs many connectivity options and a robust power delivery system for overclocking. Pricing is roughly $100 more expensive than the Z790 Extreme.
The ROG Z890 Apex is the runner-up, priced at $812.29. The Apex lineup is geared towards overclocking, specifically memory overclocking. It is the Asus-only board series with just two DIMM slots, and the Z890 Apex will undoubtedly be no exception. Pricing has increased by almost $200 over its predecessor, which launched at $649.99.
The rest of the ROG boards share similar pricing traits; the Z890 Hero is $150 more expensive than its Z790 predecessor, priced at $780.66. The ROG Strix Z890-A Gaming WiFi is $145 more expensive than its predecessor, priced at $445.04. The ROG Strix Z890-I Gaming WiFi (which is most certainly a Mini-ITX board, counter to what the product image suggests) is priced at $502.37, roughly $50 more than its predecessor. The ROG Strix Z890-E Gaming WiFi is priced at $558.94, a roughly $160 premium over its Z790 predecessor.
For the non-ROG boards, the retailer has published listings for the Asus ProArt Z890-Creator WiFi, TUF Gaming Z890-Plus WiFi, Prime Z890-P WiFI, and a newcomer, the Z790 Max Gaming WiFi7. The ProArt board is priced at $548.23, the TUF Gaming board at $356.81, the Z890-P at $281.34, and the Max Gaming WiFi 7 at $268.28.
The non-ROG boards are roughly $100 more expensive than their 700 series chipset counterparts. Overall, it looks like Intel's LGA 1851 motherboards are going to be very expensive, with at least a $100-$200 premium on most boards, at least for Z890. Apparently, these sky-high prices have forced the introduction of the Max Gaming WiFi 7, a brand-new offering from Asus and, coincidentally, the cheapest board of the ten shown here.
Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.