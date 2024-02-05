Sharkoon unveils high-airflow ATX mid-tower wood case with 11 fan mounts

There have been several wood-themed PC cases over the past few years — notably, the Fractal Design North, as well as the optional wood case panels for the Corsair 4000D/5000D, to name a couple. Sharkoon is following the trend with its newest mid-tower Rebel C70G RGB, but in an effort to differentiate itself from the pack, this case comes with a whopping 11 120mm fan mounts.

That's right, 11 fan mounts. The case is about as airflow-focused as it gets for a mid-tower case. The 11 fan mounts are spread across the entire chassis: three mounts on the front, top, and side, along with a rear mount for exhaust and an additional mount behind the motherboard tray.

Most of the mounting holes can be used to install either 120mm chassis fans or radiators. The top, side, and front brackets can house up to 360mm radiators, while the rear 120mm mount is limited to 120mm radiators. The last 120mm fan mount behind the motherboard does not have enough space to support a radiator.

The vast array of fan mounts are supplemented by airflow-optimized panels surrounding the front and top of the case, as well as the side. The front panel comes in a wood-grain finish, with six pillars spaced out from each other — similar to the Fractal Design North. Behind the pillars, you can easily see the three of the four RGB 120mm fans included with the case (as well as the included dust filter). Unlike the wooden front panel, the top panel is made of perforated mesh.

According to Sharkoon's product page, the C70G can be equipped with a fully mesh metal side panel instead of a tempered glass side panel. Metal mesh isn't as common on modern cases, and a fully-mesh panel is fairly rare. It's an option that can potentially reduce component temperatures further compared to tempered glass.

Besides cooling, the C70G is a pretty typical ATX form factor chassis, featuring a bottom-located power supply with a perforated shroud that covers the entire bottom section of the case. The case comes can support up to three 3.5-inch HDDs or three 2.5-inch SSDs and seven PCIe expansion slots.

The case supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards, graphics cards of up to 40cm, CPU coolers up to 16.5cm, and PSUs of up to 27cm. There's also a front I/O with a single Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, two Type-A USB 3 ports, and an audio jack.

The Sharkoon Rebel C70G RGB is the most aggressive air-flow-oriented wood-themed case we've seen to date. But we'll have to see how it performs when we get one in for review.