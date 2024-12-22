Adata XPG has a new PC case with extra DIY and maker appeal. The new XPG Dynamic BTF case is designed to cradle the latest reverse connector motherboards, for the ultimate in cable management. Meanwhile, the front opens up possibilities for pegboard chaos, allowing for the creative and convenient placement of peripherals, dongles, and a multitude of geeky clutter.

XPG's product pages boast of a "Unique perforated board design that breaks the dullness of a traditional chassis." However, lots of cases have perforated panels, and the probable benefit of these is that the slots look very much like they may be compatible with the IKEA SKÅDIS series. This isn't mentioned in the promotional blurb but may have been omitted for copyright reasons. If XPG hasn't made its front panel holes SKÅDIS-sized, then it has missed an opportunity.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adata China) (Image credit: Adata China) (Image credit: Adata China)

In the images shared, you will see all sorts of use cases for the perforated case front. XPG's promo images show that users can easily mount things like Nintendo Switches, games controllers, mobile phones, containers, coffee cups, and shelving for figurines, etc on the front. Sadly, neither the product nor retail pages mention what type or how many mounting accessories come with the case.

With the discussion of the XPG Dynamic BTF case's special sauce behind us, let's look at some of the more usual case specs that are important. As per our headline, it is important to point out this is one of the new breed of BTF cases, where much of the PC wiring spaghetti can be easily hidden behind the motherboard tray. With your BTF Micro ATX or Mini ITX motherboard in place, XPG has ensured an ample 37mm of cable management space.

Building into the case should be pretty easy. If you have a BTF 2.0 motherboard it has "native support." The front, left, and right sides of this case offer tool-less entry. Things shouldn't be so cramped in the case, either, as it measures 410 x 242 x 433mm.

Max compatibility for GPUs is an ample 390mm length, PSUs up to 200mm can fit, but we can't see a max cooler height listed. There are plenty of cooling options, though, with room for a triple 120mm fan array in the top and front, twin 120mm fans on the side, and one 120mm at the back. Water cooling radiator space is ample, too. While inside the case, users can also fit up to 2x 3.5-inch and 2x 2.5-inch drives. There are five slots for add-in cards.

As XPG devotes the front panel of the case to pegboard provision, the usual front I/O panel is shifted to the side panel, around the left front corner, on the PSU shroud below the side window. Here Adata provides a power button, a reset button, 2x USB 3.2 ports, and an audio combi jack. It seems unfortunate that there is no USB-C easy access here, but XPG seems to suggest that three larger size holes at the bottom of the pegboard can be used to route any desired cables from the interior, including USB-C. You'd want to have some strain relief on any such cables attached to motherboard headers.

Adata XPG has only listed this case on its China site for now, with black and white variants available via JD.com. We can't see this Dynamic BTF case on the US / global site at the time of writing. Converting the China prices direct to USD we would be looking at a price of approx $40, though it is a pretty simple design with no mention of extras like included fans or RGB frills.