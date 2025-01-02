G.Skill introduces CL28 DDR5-6000 for AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs — world's tightest timings for a DDR5-6000 memory kit

G.Skill has introduced a pair of new DDR5 memory timing variants featuring the lowest set of primary timings the DRAM manufacturer has released since DDR5 first debuted. G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo RGB, M5 RGB Neo, and Z5 Royal Neo series can now be purchased in a DDR5-6000 CL26-36-36-96 configuration in 32GB and 64GB kits and a CL28-36-36-96 config in 48GB and 96GB kits.

The CL26-36-36-96 configuration is the tightest configuration G.Skill currently makes. According to G.Skill, the 64GB (2x32GB) model is the world's first 64GB kit to ship with timings this tight on DDR5. G.Skill showcased the kit working with full stability in MemtestPro 4.0 on a Ryzen 9 9900X and on an Asus Crosshair X870E Hero.

G.Skill also shared the same test showcasing its higher capacity 96GB CL-28-36-36-96 configuration with the same CPU and RAM, which performed an error-free run of MemtestPro 4.0.

These kits are aimed at gamers and power users who want the best timings at the 6000MT/s DDR5 memory frequency. G.Skill states these new kits are built for "select" X870E motherboards and Ryzen 9000 manually series CPUs, which have a "sweet spot" of 6000MHz, and the fabric clock, memory clock, and memory controller clock can run at ideal frequency ratios. However, nothing prevents Intel users from using these kits as long as they are willing to enter their overclocked memory profile. These kits only have EXPO memory support and don't feature an Intel XMP profile (as far as we know).

There is also nothing stopping Ryzen 7000 owners on 800 or 600 series chipset motherboards from using these memory kits. However, users will have to be more mindful of system stability and ensure the kit works without problems with their system.

Pricing has not been disclosed, but it is easy to guess these new kits will probably be some of the most expensive DDR5-6000 kits on the market due to their tight timings alone. Timings can significantly alter DDR5 pricing, with DDR5-6000 CL 28 2x16GB kits costing $120 to $130. By contrast, CL30 kits with the same configuration can be had for under $80.