G.Skill showcases DDR5-10600 RAM overlock and DDR5-8133 CSODIMMs

G.Skill has showcased a DDR5-10600 overclock featuring Asus' all-new ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard, which is optimized for DRAM overclocking with its two DIMM slots. The memory manufacturer also revealed its new DDR5-8133 CSODIMM memory kit to compete with the best RAM.

Overclocker Safedisk pushed a kit of 2x24GB DDR5-8000-rated sticks (featuring SK Hynix ICs) to DDR5-10600, representing over double the memory's rated frequency performance stock. The timings were decent at CL50-62-62-88, considering the frequency. The incredible overclock was achieved with the Ryzen 5 8500G paired with liquid cooling, and the G.Skill DRAM modules were also liquid-cooled. The screenshot shows the overclock was stable up to 106% on RunMemtestPro, representing 48 minutes of stress testing.

G.Skill also showed off a Ryzen 7 9800X3D running at DDR5-6800 memory kit with CL28-40-38-55 timings at 1.65V with the memory controller and DRAM frequency synced in a 1:1 ratio on the same Apex motherboard. The memory overclock remained stable during 51 minutes of RunMemtestPro testing.

This overclock is impressive due to the architectural limitations of AMD's chipset-style Ryzen architectures (not counting Ryzen APUs with a significantly more robust memory controller). In the past, AMD's AM5 CPUs have been limited to around DDR5-6000 to DDR5-6400 for DRAM overclocking in a 1:1 ratio for the UCLK and MCLK. This new overclock blasts well past that "limit" at DDR5-6800.

G.Skill also announced a new 48GB (2x24GB) CSODIMM memory kit operating at a blisteringly fast DDR5-8133. The memory kit's timings are CL46-52-52-130. CSODIMM is a more advanced counterpart to SODIMM modules that introduces a clock driver (CKD), making ultra-high DDR5 speeds such as DDR5-8133 possible.

G.Skill has partnered with ASRock to deliver the compatibility of its new CSODIMM dual-channel kit to the ASRock DeskMini B860, a small-form-factor machine supporting Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs. The new compact kit was stress-tested with the DeskMini's integrated B860M-STX motherboard and a Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, completing a stable one-hour run of RunMemtestPro.

The company didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the DDR5-8133 CSODIMM memory kit.