Patriot Memory has revealed a slew of memory devices at CES 2025 commemorating its 40th Anniversary. Founded in 1985, Patriot started as PDP Systems, named after its founders, primarily focusing on supplying PC manufacturers with DRAM modules. PDP launched a new lineup of DDR SDRAM memory in 2003, dubbed "Patriot Memory" which later transformed into the Patriot we know today.

At Las Vegas, Patriot showcased several products including new CAMM2, LPCAMM2 modules, CFExpress 2.0 cards, CKD-equipped memory kits, and several new SSDs including its first DRAM-less PCIe 5.0 SSD. First on the list, Patriot has expanded its existing Viper Xtreme 5 lineup of RAM with a special 40th-anniversary edition and a variant with a built-in CKD (Client Clock Driver).

The 40th Anniversary version comes in a blue heatsink stamped with a "40 Years" label, with speeds of up to 8,000 MT/s. No special edition is complete without RGB, and Patriot delivers, with RGB atop the heat spreader. The exact capacity and specifications are unknown, however, since the regular version offers CL38 timing, we can expect much of the same for this model.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot)

Following is the Viper Xtreme 5 CKD version that lacks RGB but can offer speeds of up to DDR5-9600. The kit carries a silverish tone, emanating a professional aesthetic. The CKD is a small chip that acts as a buffer and amplifies the clock signal; increasing stability and allowing for higher frequencies, as seen on this kit.

Building on the success of its existing iLuxe series, Patriot showcased the iLuxe Stick C for Apple Devices. This cute flash drive-esque stick acts as a media backup solution for your iPhone and iPad with capacities of up to 2TB. Since modern mobile phones don't offer upgradable storage, this is a convenient one-stop solution to manage storage while preserving your valuable photos and videos. Just like the iLuxe Cube, expect the Stick C to offer a robust management system; assigning a dedicated folder to each Apple ID in your household.

As CES was just an exhibition, information on the retail pricing and availability of many products is scarce. We can expect more details from Patriot in the near future.