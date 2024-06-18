4TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD is down to 5 cents per GB, for a limited time only

A great choice for gamers, the Crucial P3 Plus is a budget-oriented SSD with plenty of capacity options, reasonable transfer speeds, and Gen 4.0 performance. Although not the cheapest it's ever been (thanks to the current costs of memory) this is one of the better deals for a large-capacity drive currently on sale.

Today at Amazon, you can find a limited-time deal on the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB SSD for $216 one of its best prices in recent memory. This SSD has been on sale for as low as $176 when SSD prices were bottoming out. As of late though, with all the price hikes in storage, the average cost was around $255.

The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB drive comes in the popular M.2 2280 form factor and can be installed easily into a compatable motherboards M.2 slot using its PCIe 4.0 x 4 interface. Using a Phison E21T controller and 176-Layer Micron QLC memory the 4TB Crucial P3 Plus can reach read/write speeds as high as 4800/4100 Mbps.

The Crucial P3 Plus is in a crowded market for budget PCIe 4.0 drives, managing to stand out by offering higher capacities. This is an efficient, capable drive but not without its caveats. A large 4TB capacity, and a sequential read/write performance of 4800/4100MBps offer a decent price-to-performance ratio.

We had the chance to review the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB SSD when it was released in 2022 and found it to be an underwhelming SSD compared to other faster Gen 4 SSD releases of that period. What made the Crucial P3 Plus stand out was the decent performance for its price, with original MSRP prices aimed at the budget end of the market.