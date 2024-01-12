Patriot demos Viper PV573 SSD: up to 14 GB/s with blower fan design

Patriot demonstrated its upcoming flagship solid-state drive with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface at CES this week. The Viper PV573 SSD has a massive cooler with a blower fan, but Patriot says it can boast up to 14,000 MB/s sequential read speed and maintain a temperature of 45ºC due to the powerful cooling system.

Patriot's Viper PV573 SSD is powered by the Phison PS5026-E26 controller and Micron's B58R 3D TLC NAND with a 2400 MT/s data transfer rate. The drives will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and the manufacturer says that they will offer a sequential read speed of up to 14,000 MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 12,000 MB/s, which is in line with premium drives based on this Phison E26 platform from some other makers and enough to make it one of the best SSDs available.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

What differentiates Patriot's Viper PV573 from the rest of the range-topping PCIe Gen5 drives in an M.2-2280 form factor is its cooling system featuring an aluminum radiator, a heatshield, and a blower fan. The heatshield ensures that the fan blows air through the heatsink, not just against the heatsink, which Patriot says guarantees an operating temperature of just 45ºC. Such a relatively low temperature means that the drive will not throttle under high loads due to overheating.

Meanwhile, the cooling system is pretty large: it has a 16.5 mm z-height and requires and external power (which is why Patriot uses a cable with a SATA and four-pin Molex plug). The good news is that the blower fan design is rated at 25,000 hours, or two years and 10 months.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Patriot says that the Viper PV573 SSD will be available in 2024 and does not mention pricing. However, we would expect it to be close to release and be priced in line with other premium PCIe Gen5 SSDs.