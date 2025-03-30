Sandisk 1TB Extreme M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD is now only $59 at Amazon

Expanding storage on your PC doesn't mean you have to go broke in the process. There are a few notable deals out there offering quality gaming and productivity boosting SSDs at a discounted rate. Today, we have come across an example of such an offer on the Sandisk 1TB Extreme SSD . This M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 drive usually goes for around $99, but right now it's available for just $59. It's important to note that this is for an internal M.2 SSD, not to be confused with the Sandisk Extreme Portable line.

The Sandisk 1TB Extreme SSD is definitely a quality drive, but we haven't had the opportunity to review this model for ourselves yet. Therefore, you won't find it in our best SSDs list. However, we still recommend perusing this list to see what drives are leading the market and to help you get a better understanding of how this drive stacks up against other similar SSDs on the market.

Sandisk 1TB Extreme SSD: now $59 at Amazon (was $99)

The Sandisk 1TB Extreme SSD is an M.2 drive capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 5,150 / 4,900 MBps. It supports PCIe Gen 4.0 interfaces and comes with a 5-year warranty from Sandisk.

When it comes to choosing an SSD, speed is king. It's important to snag a drive capable of reaching high speeds to get some of the best performance possible. The Sandisk 1TB Extreme is far from the fastest on the market, but it definitely has plenty to offer, landing somewhere in the middle ground with read/write speeds around 5,150 / 4,900 MBps. It comes in an M.2 2280 form factor, which means it fits the most popular internal SSD form factor standard (22x 80mm), fitting inside most desktop and many laptop PCs with M.2 slots.

This offer is for the 1TB edition – that said, you can also purchase this drive in a 500GB model and a 2TB model. All the drives in this line have the same form factor and are compatible with NVMe PCIe Gen4 interfaces. The purchase is supported by both Amazon's 30-day return policy as well as a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Sandisk that voids should the drive reach 600TBW.