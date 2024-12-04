Silicon Power's 4TB US75 PCIe 4.0 SSD drops to its lowest price this year, just $199

The big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are officially over, but if you didn't manage to pick up a great storage deal fear not. There are still some bargains to be had. The fantastic Silicon Power US75 wasn't on sale during the extravaganza, but now has $10 knocked off the usual price. 4TB is often the largest capacity for many M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs, and having all that storage on one drive means you can pack more storage into your laptop, PC, or even PlayStation 5 games console.

Head to Amazon where the Silicon Power US75 (4TB) is on sale for $199, a reduction of $10 from its usual $209 price tag, the lowest price it's been since late last year, according to camelcamelcamel.

This is a PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD that comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. The Silicon Power US75 has speedy sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000/6,500 MB/s, so it's more than fast enough for the latest gaming PCs and also meets the compatibility and speed checks for use in a PlayStation 5 console - although you should add a heatsink to the drive for better cooling as the controller can get pretty hot with prolonged workloads.

Silicon Power's US75 is a single-sided drive that uses the Maxio MAP1602 controller combined with YMTC 232-Layer TLC NAND. The drive is DRAM-less but does have a large 2400TBW endurance. We reviewed the 2TB version of the US75 and found the drive to be very power-efficient, delivering solid all-around performance.

A single-sided drive that uses the Maxio MAP1602 controller combined with YMTC 232-Layer TLC NAND with speedy sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000/6,500 MB/s. With 4TB of capacity, the Silicon Power US75 can beef up the storage of your PC, Laptop, or PlayStation 5.



We use the DiskBench storage benchmarking tool in our testing to test file transfer performance with a custom 50GB dataset. Copying 31,227 files of various types, such as pictures, PDFs, and videos to a new folder and then following up with a reading test of a newly-written 6.5GB zip file to really put the drive to work.

The Silicon Power US75 comes with a 5-year manufacturer warranty and is based on either the 2400TBW or the warranty period. Please check both Amazon and Silicon Power's website for my detailed warranty information.