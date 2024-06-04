Team Group shows off new PCIe 5.0 SSDs for AI, SSD coolers, and a Portable SSD with a Bluetooth tag at Computex 2024

Team Group showcased many of its new memory and storage devices during Computex 2024. The company introduced two M.2 SSDs- the T-Force GE Pro Gen 5 and the T-Create I54 Ai Gen 5 M.2 PCIe SSDs. It also showcased the Dark AirFlow 05 SSD cooler and a few external SSDs made for specific devices.

This new series of SSDs are aimed towards content creators such as photographers and videographers, but Team Group have also begun catering to AI content generation, as many others have. Team Group has released storage and memory specifically tailored towards the generative AI category, including its T-Create CAMM2 drive.

T-Force GE Pro and T-Create I54 PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs

Image 1 of 2 T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD (Image credit: Team Group) T-CREATE I54 Ai Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD (Image credit: Team Group)

Team Group announced two new generation PCIe 5.0 SSDs. The first is the T-Force GE Pro aimed towards gamers and rated to have a sequential read and write speed of 14,000 and 11,800 MB/s respectively. This is advertised as an improvement over its T-Force GE drive which is advertised to have a sequential read of up to 14,000 MB/s. This drive was showcased during CES 2024 and revealed to be using the Innogrit IG5666 controller. Based on previous findings about this controller, it delivers higher performance than the Phison E26 controller.

Additionally, Team Group specifies that it bundles the GE Pro with the T-Force Dark 5 SSD cooler for those who need better SSD cooling in their desktops. By default, it has a graphene layer for heat dissipation, hopefully adequate for builds with restricted space for a tall SSD heatsink.

The other SSD is called the T-Create I54 Ai Gen 5 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD- and as the name suggests, it is marketed towards AI content creation. It justifies this claim by claiming it provides lower latency than its previous generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs in access time, SLC caching, power efficiency, TBW rating up to 2,400 TB, and storage variants available up to 4TB. Team Group only advertises its sequential read speed which is up to 14,000 MB/s. Additionally, Team Group says it features 'AI thermal regulation' where it claims to adjust performance based on internal temperature to avoid overheating. It would be interesting to see if it uses AI for thermal regulation as it suggests or if the drive does provide real-world benefits in AI content creation. We'll find out when we get one in for review.

Team Group's upcoming range of SSD Coolers

Image 1 of 4 Upcoming new 2280 M.2 SSD Coolers showcased during Computex 2024 by Team Group (Image credit: Team Group) Waterflow 01 featured in Computex 2024 (Image credit: Team Group) Magnetically stackable SSD coolers by Team Group (Image credit: Team Group) Team Group's AirFlow series and WaterFlow 2280 M.2 SSD coolers (Image credit: Team Group)

Team Group introduced a plethora of PCIe SSD coolers for desktop systems. Among its range, those that stand out are the T-Force Dark AirFlow 04, 05 and 06 SSD cooler. The latter of which uses a vapour chamber block made from pure copper with aluminium heatsinks, two copper heat pipes (one for the AirFlow 04), and a PWM fan for heat dissipation.

We reviewed Team Group's first M.2 SSD cooler, a cooler which was powerful enough to cool a low-end CPU.

The AirFlow 06 has dual fans blowing from its side and it has magnets on top, giving the ability to stack coolers should they be required. But one can't be certain if such a mounting method would help with cooling.

Team Group's WaterFlow 01 was also spotted at Computex 2024. The WaterFlow 01 uses a blower-style fan, with a micromotor for its closed-loop cooling system. Team Group isn't the first to have a discrete liquid cooler for SSDs, as MSI also showcased a prototype during CES 2024. One couldn't help but wonder if the appearance of such liquid coolers implies that newer PCIe 5.0 controllers will be anything but cool?

Near future and beyond Portable SSDs

Image 1 of 2 Team Group T-Create P34F Bluetooth Tag Portable SSD (Image credit: Team Group) Team Group T-Create P35 Security Portable SSD (Image credit: Team Group)

Team Group made portable SSDs for a myriad of devices but the function of its T-Create P34F stands out as it uses Apple's 'Find My' app, in case you happen to misplace these Bluetooth Tag enabled portable drives. There's also a P35 USB 3.2 Gen 2 aimed to provide hardware encryption with this portable SSD via its SSD Security toolbox.

(Image credit: Team Group)

Team Group displayed its first USB4 Type-C drive called the T-Force M400 which comes in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB variants, with read/ write speeds up to 3,700 MB/s and 3,400 MB/s respectively.

With a versatile range of storage and memory products, Team Group appears to be proactively pushing itself in current and upcoming standards. While it does seem bold, one is curious to know about its performance throughput, given that it emphasized some of its T-Create products for AI content creation.