Teamgroup unveils 16TB external SSD with speeds up to 1.8 GB/s — T-CREATE EXPERT P32 stores up to 672 minutes of 4K 120 FPS N-RAW video files

Teamgroup recently revealed its T-CREATE EXPERT P32 external SSD offerings - boasting capacities of up to 16TB to meet all your storage needs. Designed primarily for content creators and power users, the EXPERT P32 tops out at read and write speeds of 1.8 GB/s - and is compatible with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt devices.

The EXPERT P32 comes in two flavors: 8TB and 16TB - which should make it the largest external SSD - at least in the mainstream segment - tied with offerings from Sabrent. The enclosure spans 110 x 65 x 26mm (LxWxH) - roughly equal to a standard deck of cards. On the connectivity side, it features a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface, theoretically capable of delivering 20 Gbps (2.5 GB/s) speeds - but the SSD itself is limited to 1.8 GB/s for the 16TB version.

The housing employs a 4-axis CNC-designed Aluminum Alloy frame that looks elegant and sturdy enough to withstand the rigors of daily use. Interestingly, the SSD uses "exclusive patented" Graphene heat pads to keep temperatures down and extend its lifespan.

(Image credit: Teamgroup)

The specifications do not mention the NAND flash type, the TBW (Terabytes written) endurance rating, or the controller. What we do know is that this SSD does not feature a DRAM cache. This might not be ideal for enthusiasts seeking the best. Apart from that, the P32 is backed by a three-year warranty, which isn't a lot for an SSD that is densely oriented at professionals, content creators, graphics, media designers, and even data scientists. Data integrity and reliability are essential since these users deal with large and potentially valuable files.

The package includes the SSD itself, a Type-C to Type-C cable, a 1.2-meter power cable, and a plug adapter. Teamgroup hasn't listed an MSRP or retail price for this SSD—at least not yet—but expect it to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000 for the 16TB version. The EXPERT P32 is slated to launch in Q4 2024, but since we're only one month away from 2025, it will likely hit shelves in December.