Dry Studio has opened pre-orders for "the first fluffy custom mechanical keyboard in the world," debuting the Dry Studio Petbrick 65 mechanical keyboard. This input peripheral comes with various cat-themed color combinations (but just two are immediately available at launch).

These cat-inspired 65% mechanical keyboards with aluminum frames are currently available to pre-order for $239.00 USD on the official Dry Studio store page, with there being only 14 Calico and 17 Odd-eye-themed units left available at the time of writing. Besides cat-themed fur and key coloring, these keyboards come with three RGB backlighting modes.

According to the official product page, the artificial fur texture is provided by a "100% handmade fluffy outer shell with a plush texture similar to Jellycat toys," made of premium short-pile fabric that can be cleaned via gentle hand-washing with mild detergent.

As for the actual keys, the Dry Studio Petbrick 65 mechanical keyboard leverages Angry Miao's "patented Leaf-Spring mount," which includes several components including an IXPE 8 switch pad and two layers of ultra-low-density EPDM sound-dampening foam. This is paired with a Dry Studio-developed Crystal Pink Switch, which is also known for its transparent shell-enhancing RGB lighting. If these are like other Crystal Pink Switches, this should result in a keyboard that has some pleasant clicks while still not being excessively noisy thanks to the construction including sound-dampening foam.

As far as connectivity goes, the unit is capable of using a wired USB connection or going fully wireless in favor of Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz operation modes. If using wireless and doing something like gaming, 2.4 GHz wireless is recommended over regular old Bluetooth wireless. Since the unit weighs about ~3.3 pounds and is built to be so... fluffy, using it wireless while interacting with your pets is likely the ideal use case, though of course, you'll still want to keep them off the keyed surface if at all possible.

For most users, we imagine a keyboard like this is simply a novelty, and not worth considering the asking price for. Most will likely be better served by something from our Best Gaming Keyboard or Best Mechanical Keyboard roundups, particularly with pricing in mind.

But for those who adore and can afford that novelty, or who find the idea of an already-fluffy keyboard to pair or recall a real house pet particularly appealing, the Dry Studio Petbrick 65 does seem like a well-built albeit high-novelty mechanical keyboard.