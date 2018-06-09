Community Picks: The 25 Best Game Soundtracks

by
15 Comments

Community Picks: The 25 Best Game Soundtracks

Picture 1 of 27


Video games use soundtracks to create a certain atmosphere, evoke a specific emotion, or simply keep your attention during moments of downtime. The soundtrack rarely directly affects gameplay--with a few notable exceptions--yet a game's music is often an integral part of the experience. Just imagine Super Mario Bros.' World 1-1 without its famous tune or driving through Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V without the radio playing in the background. The music doesn't affect how either game plays, but if you take it away, both would probably be the worse for it.

We asked the Tom's Hardware Community to rank the best game soundtracks and came up with the following list. Remember that you can play with other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group and find interesting things to play via our Curator feed.

25. 'Interstate '76'

Picture 2 of 27

Who'd have thought a game devoted to vehicular combat would have a memorable soundtrack? No, we aren't talking about the heavy metal styling of Twisted Metal, no matter how convenient the genre's and series' names are. We're talking about Interstate '76, a game released by Activision in 1997 that ended up being a finalist for the Outstanding Achievement in Sound and Music award from the Interactive Achievement Awards.

24. 'Street Hacker'

Picture 3 of 27

Street Hacker is a hacking simulator that debuted in 2004. Much of the game takes place on a virtual computer made to look like an actual Linux shell. Outside the confines of that laptop is a story involving corporate espionage, a double-crossing, and then an attempt to dig up some dirt on the person who did you wrong. This being a game about hackers, of course, the soundtrack is appropriately influenced by EDM and heavy bass.

23. 'Minecraft'

Picture 4 of 27

Many of Minecraft's players end up spending countless hours in the game exploring, harvesting resources, and building whatever their imagination and the game's systems allow. The game's soundtrack was composed to suit the many environments you'll visit without distracting from the task at hand. Playing without a soundtrack could quickly make the game seem empty; playing with a soundtrack that calls too much attention to itself could quickly get tiring. Minecraft's soundtrack has to walk that line, and based on the game's continued popularity, it seems like it has managed to do so.

22. 'Abzu'

Picture 5 of 27

We mentioned at the start that many soundtracks don't affect gameplay. But many soundtracks have started to change based on what you're doing in the game. Most simply respond to specific cues, though, which can quickly get repetitive if you find yourself in the same exact situation over and over again. Abzu's soundtrack uses a full orchestra and choir that interacts to a situation more dynamically than simple cue-based changes.

21. 'Midnight Club II'

Picture 6 of 27

Rockstar Games knows that basically nobody drives in silence. That's why Grand Theft Auto V has so many radio stations, and it's also why the soundtrack for Midnight Club II was good enough to release as a promotional gift at E3 2003. The soundtrack boasts 38 songs worth of radio-worthy electro, trance, and rap, all of which aspire to make every lap around the game's tracks will feel like more than a casual road trip.

20. 'Sonic CD'

Picture 7 of 27

Sega and Nintendo weren't just engaged in a technological arms race in the '80s and '90s. They were also competing to create more recognizable mascots, and even though Mario won, Sonic isn't far behind. Sega's anthropomorphized hedgehog is still around, but for many people, Sonic CD is the best title in the series. The game could've appeared twice on this list--it has two soundtracks, one from Naofumi Hataya and Masafumi Ogata, the other from the Sega Technical Institute. No matter which you hear, the tunes are all but inseparable from the iconic platformer.

19. 'Rez Infinite'

Picture 8 of 27

Years before Abzu was even a concept, Rez Infinite helped define what it meant for a game to have an adaptive soundtrack. Where other games played sound effects in response to your actions, this rail shooter evolved its electro soundtrack as you progressed, and your actions were actually tied to the beat. Soundtracks in many other games are a backdrop, but in Rez Infinite, the music defines the entire experience.

18. 'Sonic Mania'

Picture 9 of 27

Sonic CD isn't the only entry in the series with a notable soundtrack. Sonic Mania's is noteworthy because it manages to balance the nostalgia the game was trying to evoke without seeming too stale. Each track would feel at home on the series' 16-bit entries, to be sure, and we must say the all-too-familiar track that plays when Sonic starts to drown is just as terrifying now as it was when we played those titles decades ago.

17. 'Owlboy'

Picture 10 of 27

Everything about Owlboyis a throwback to a previous era, from its pixel art graphics to its soundtrack, but that doesn't mean its developers rested on their laurels. No '80s or '90s console would be able to offer these graphics, and the soundtrack's blips and bloops are merely reminiscent of those decades' chiptune melodies. This is what you remember those games being like, not how they actually were, and we're 100% okay with that.

16. 'Jet Set Radio'

Picture 11 of 27

Surprise! A game with "radio" on its title had a soundtrack worthy of its list. Fine, maybe it isn't that surprising, especially since pretty much anyone who owned a Dreamcast probably remembers how good Jet Set Radio's soundtrack was. Sega composed original tracks and licensed songs that ranged from J-pop and rock to EDM and funk. This heartfelt tribute to youth culture actually had a soundtrack that captured the same spirit.

15. 'Cave Story+'

Picture 12 of 27

Much like Owlboy, Cave Story is a love letter to previous eras of gaming in that it too is a 2D platformer with pixel art graphics and a chiptune soundtrack. Cave Story was released more than a decade earlier, though, and has seen numerous ports and remasters in the years since. Cave Story+ debuted in 2011 with an alternative script, additional game modes, and a remastered soundtrack that let its music really shine.

14. 'Shovel Knight'

Picture 13 of 27

Shovel Knight continues our trend of honoring games that play on many gamers' nostalgia for the 8-bit era. The game isn't any more faithful to those consoles than Owlboy or Cave Story, but it does play off nostalgia better in large part because it seems more like an NES game. It turns out the soundtrack is actually somewhat accurate--it's based off Konami's VRC6 sound chip, which was used in some Japan-only Famicom titles.

13. 'The Banner Saga 2'

Picture 14 of 27

The same person who composed the soundtrack for Abzu, Austin Wintory, composed The Banner Saga 2's soundtrack. The games couldn't be more different: Abzu is a "visual experience" that revolves around exploring the ocean, while The Banner Saga 2 is a Norse-inspired tactical RPG in which you guide a caravan of people through countless perils. Wintory's soundtracks adapt to their respective titles well--The Banner Saga 2's score is reminiscent of Vikings and drives home the fact that your character has to find a way to save more and more people from impending doom.

12. 'Bloodborne'

Picture 15 of 27

Atmosphere is the name of the game for Bloodborne. (Well, technically Bloodborne is the name... oh, never mind.) From Software's PlayStation 4-exclusive followup to the Dark Souls series wears its Lovecraftian inspiration on its sleeve. The environments are dark, enemies are abominations, and the haunting soundtrack always manages to swell in energy right when the game is at its most terrifying. The result? Terror.

11. 'Hitman Absolution'

Picture 16 of 27

How do you score assassinations? Anything too upbeat would ruin your immersion, but hitting the same minor chords over and over again would quickly get boring. Luckily, it seems that Eidos Interactive has figured out that problem, because Hitman Absolution's soundtrack made it on this list. The music is often quiet, so as not to distract you from your attempts at murder, yet it's enough to keep you engaged with the game.

10. 'System Shock 2'

Picture 17 of 27

Finally a game that could actually be considered "retro" instead of one inspired by those classic games. System Shock 2's soundtrack blends moments of light (synthesized) orchestration with heavy electronic influences to reinforce the game's focus on man versus machine. You have the ethereal nature of space, the foreboding inherent to exploring a dangerous space ship, and then moments of cacophony as things start to get real.

9. 'Tropico'

Picture 18 of 27

Tropicois proving to be popular with the Tom's Hardware Community. Not only did you all say the game is one of the best simulation games around, but you also said it has one of the best soundtracks. It's not hard to hear why--the game fully embraces its Caribbean influence in the music department. Tropical drums, bright string instruments, and relaxed singing really make you feel like the ruler of your own island.

8. 'Stellaris'

Picture 19 of 27

There seems to be an unwritten rule that games taking place in space must fully commit to electronic music. We aren't complaining, though, and the votes for the Stellarisstrategy game show that you aren't either. As much as we hate to use the word, "epic" is probably the best way to describe Stellaris' soundtrack. Fitting, given the fact that the game's grand scale has you exploring space and waging war on other spacefaring civilizations.

7. 'Chrono Trigger'

Picture 20 of 27

This is also Chrono Trigger's second appearance on a recent "best of" list decided by the Tom's Hardware community. It previously got recognized for being one of the greatest RPGs ever made; now it's all about the game's soundtrack. Nostalgia isn't the only reason why you remember Chrono Trigger fondly; the game's soundtrack quickly establishes the mood so you can properly respond to the intricate storyline. (And pitched combat.)

6. 'Need For Speed 3: Hot Pursuit'

Picture 21 of 27

Electronic Arts, like Rockstar Games, knows that people like to listen to music while they drive their virtual cars. That's why the company packed Need for Speed 3: Hot Pursuit full of fast-paced tracks inspired by EDM, rock, and metal. Nobody wants to put the pedal to the metal while listening to something slow. If you're going to go fast, your music better go fast too, and Need for Speed 3: Hot Pursuit's tracks do just that.

5. 'Portal'

Picture 22 of 27

We suspect that Portalcould've made it on this list off the back of "Still Alive" alone. Jonathan Coulton wrote the perfect song to close out a game where an AI called GLaDOS did its level best to kill a "test subject" as they made their way through Aperture Science's labs with nothing but a portal gun and trusty companion cube. The soundtrack as a whole is good, but GLaDOS' coda just pushes the game's music towards greatness.

4. 'Final Fantasy VII'

Picture 23 of 27

Speaking of games that feature one song that would justify making this list, next we come to Final Fantasy VII, the renowned JRPG that debuted on the original PlayStation. "One Winged Angel" has been covered by everything from heavy metal bands to full orchestras, and the rest of Nobuo Uematsu's work on the soundtrack is equally strong. The emotions captured by the game's music helped people fall into a world where a group of misfits with awe-inspiring abilities has to band together to save the planet from the son of a galactic parasite. (We're paraphrasing.)

3. 'BioShock Infinite'

Picture 24 of 27

BioShock Infinite brought its series from the depths of the ocean to a city above the clouds. It also saw a different approach to the soundtrack that focused more on simple tracks played by small string ensembles instead of grandiose pieces played by a full orchestra. The approach worked--BioShock Infinite won numerous awards for its soundtrack, from Best Song in a Game at VGX 2013 to Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition at the 17th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. While the game has its fair share of critics, the soundtrack is less questionable in quality.

2. 'The Witcher 3'

Picture 25 of 27

Composing music for open-world games isn't easy. Different locations have to elicit different feelings, and players can jump in and out of combat at a moment's notice. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's soundtrack, which was played by the Brandenburg State Orchestra, rises up to the occasion. Whether you're hunting down some monsters, exploring the countryside, or watching Geralt of Rivia stumble through social interactions, the game's soundtrack meets the standards of quality set by its story, graphics, scope, and gameplay. That's a high bar, and the soundtrack vaults it.

1. 'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim'

Picture 26 of 27

Everything we said about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also true for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Both games see you traversing huge open worlds where you can do pretty much anything you want any time you want. Skyrim also had the benefit of a standout theme, "Dragonborn," that featured a 30-man choir singing in Draconic. Most gamers are used to the size of Skyrim's world by now, and Bethesda's insistence on bringing the game to every platform under the sun almost makes it feel like it can't be escaped, but that main theme is still powerful enough to get our blood pumping.

About the author
Nathaniel Mott
Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
15 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • darth_adversor
    Skyrim number one...again. How about Oblivion???
  • FaceBob
    I'd personally put Total Annihilation, Sacrifice and most of the Heroes of Might & Magic soundtracks above all of these. Just my opinion, mind.
  • alisamenna
    Quake II
  • icelava
    + World of Warcraft: say what you like about the changes in game design, but they've never failed to delivery mesmerising and splendid music throughout each version.

    And Nier Automata is truly out of this world.
  • tarek.said.info
    I'd also the soundtrack of iconic games like Legend of Zelda: a Link to the Past;
    Top Gear;
    Super Mario World;
    Doom.
  • Onus
    I really enjoy the original Guild Wars sound track. As for getting my blood going, the music in Unreal Tournament: G.O.T.Y. is good too.
  • hotaru251
    Xenoblade Chronicles X also had a much better OST than most of these :/

    example being Wir fliegen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGUaVZN2ttw

    also TWEWY soundtrack would beat every last one on this list hand down.
  • knowom
    Perfect Selection: Dracula New Classic
    https://youtu.be/3fr4Q2roQ3o

    Symphony of the Night OST
    https://youtu.be/0Ghd3tvsNAs

    I don't know how you miss either of these in this type of discussion.
  • darth_adversor
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sXfzMn26uEU

    Boom.
  • bramahon
    Monkey Island, Divinity series and few Black-Isle games should have made the list. As for theme musics of TES I see things as this - Morrowind + high tempo = Oblivion + higher tempo + Dragon Shout = Skyrim!! Jeremy Soule masterclass ;)
  • hannibal
    Well we Are missing some serious game soundtracks in here

    Dune
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IF_0W1cYPYo
    One of the best soudtracks, not so Great game though...

    Star controll
    https://youtu.be/dXeMgY4gpQQ

    UR-Quan masters
    https://youtu.be/8XTq88G8kSI

    Ghetto Blaster
    https://youtu.be/Z7Qt749HJX0

    Last Ninja2
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hrxPzxOwI_4

    And all those Ron Hubbard game music
    https://youtu.be/AtKyHqqXB8g
  • kiniku
    Age of Conan.
  • Pompompaihn
    Seriously discounting anything that doesn't include Fallout 3 and/or New Vegas....

    I can't hear an oldies station in the background anymore without wanting to subconsciously trigger VATS.
  • bit_user
    I'd be more interested in a ranking of game soundtrack albums. I'm not about to play a game just for the soundtrack, but I do like videogame music, from time to time.

    Anyway, two 8-bit NES games that I always thought had good music were Zanac and Squoon. Also Zelda and FF1, but those go without saying. I didn't play many SNES games, but I liked Actraiser's music.
  • hirschbergt
    What about Doom 2016?
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.