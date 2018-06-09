Community Picks: The 25 Best Game Soundtracks Picture 1 of 27



Video games use soundtracks to create a certain atmosphere, evoke a specific emotion, or simply keep your attention during moments of downtime. The soundtrack rarely directly affects gameplay--with a few notable exceptions--yet a game's music is often an integral part of the experience. Just imagine Super Mario Bros.' World 1-1 without its famous tune or driving through Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V without the radio playing in the background. The music doesn't affect how either game plays, but if you take it away, both would probably be the worse for it.



We asked the Tom's Hardware Community to rank the best game soundtracks and came up with the following list. Remember that you can play with other members of the Tom's Hardware gaming community by joining our Steam group and find interesting things to play via our Curator feed.