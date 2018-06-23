The Top PC Games of 2018 (So Far)

Best PC Game Releases Thus Far Picture 1 of 22

We're just about halfway through 2018. It's been an interesting year for gaming, and the menagerie of titles shown off at E3 and expected to debut this year will only make things more interesting. So now is a good time to look at the last 25-odd weeks of new releases to figure out which games are shaping up to be among the best released this year.



A quick note on methodology: this list is based off the best-of-2018 lists from Metacritic, OpenCritic and Steam Spy. We chose those sources because they offer aggregate data from publishers large (Metacritic) and small (OpenCritic), as well as an unbiased look at sales figures (Steam Spy). That means we don't have information from some storefronts, but these sources cover the majority of PC games released so far in 2018. Where a title appears on our ranking depends on how many lists it was present on and where it appeared on the lists.



Sound good? Let's begin.