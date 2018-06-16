Biggest PC Games of E3

Cyberpunk 2077 Picture 2 of 20

We know almost nothing about this game, but that's just enough to be excited for it: It is being developed by CD Projekt Red, has a dope cyberpunk aesthetic and has been in the making for almost a decade. It's got guns, mind hacking, hot cars, robot legs and all that other good stuff that fans of the future want in their video games. Plus, it's microtransaction-free and, on PC, void of DRM. Remember, the guys and gals behind this are the same folks who made The Witcher 3, so we know the game will respect its fans and be of the highest quality. The only real question remaining is: When will it be released?



Credit: CD Projekt