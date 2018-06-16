Biggest PC Games of E3

We know almost nothing about this game, but that's just enough to be excited for it: It is being developed by CD Projekt Red, has a dope cyberpunk aesthetic and has been in the making for almost a decade. It's got guns, mind hacking, hot cars, robot legs and all that other good stuff that fans of the future want in their video games. Plus, it's microtransaction-free and, on PC, void of DRM. Remember, the guys and gals behind this are the same folks who made The Witcher 3, so we know the game will respect its fans and be of the highest quality. The only real question remaining is: When will it be released?
Credit: CD Projekt
Not sure how anyone could be excited for TC: The Division 2, or Fallout 76; both open world lootbox laden junk from what I've seen.
I wasn't clear. Not comparing 08 to 18. I was comparing 08 on PC vs 08 on PS3. Of course 18 looks better. The reason I play 08 is because I'd rather spend $300 on a graphics card, NOT a console. And I very much like the ability to use a mouse in franchise mode. Just excited that madden is coming back to PC