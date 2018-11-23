Best Gifts for Gamers 2018: Gear Gift Guide for Players of All Levels

by
2 Comments
Best Gifts for Gamers

Picture 1 of 17

Gaming is an expensive hobby, so it's always nice to get the latest and greatest as a gift. Whether the gamer in your life is due to upgrade their mouse or controller, add some new games to their library or add some storage to an aging rig, we have gifts for every budget. We also have a few ways you can gift a gamer fun reminders of gaming culture to show off their cred. Check out our gift guide and give your favorite gamers something to smile about this holiday season and beyond.

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch SATA SSD

Picture 2 of 17

You can always use more storage. HDDs are slow, and you can get 500GB of storage for less than $100. Loading games faster and storing more of them? That's a gift that keeps on giving. Plus, we've reviewed this SSD for ourselves, so you'll know exactly what your gamer is getting.

Razer Kiyo Webcam

Picture 3 of 17

Ready for the spotlight? The Razer Kiyo has a light ring that keeps the user illuminated while streaming or video conferencing. It produces crisp images and allows streaming up to 60 frames per second at 720p.

A History of Video Games in 64 Objects

Picture 4 of 17

A History of Video Games in 64 Objects is a classy way to show your gamer cred. The beautiful images of video games make it a great conversation starter and coffee table book. Of course, if they prefer eBooks, it's also available via Kindle for $12.99.

Fallout Pip-Boy Molded Mug

Picture 5 of 17

This mug looks like a Pip-Boy from Fallout, so a coffee-drinking gamer will appreciate it for long sessions. It's an easy way for someone who has played every game and expansion to show off their fandom.

Compressed Air

Picture 6 of 17

Desktops, laptops and consoles all get a bit dusty. Sometimes, a practical gift is the best kind, so opt for a few cans of compressed air. That will let the gamer in your life keep their system cool and dust-free for optimum performance. It's also good for blowing the dirt and crumbs out of keyboards.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Picture 7 of 17

If you're shopping for a streamer or a podcaster, computer audio just won't do. A nice mic like the Blue Yeti will make them sound far clearer to your teammates and audiences. That's one step closer to a pro gamer's setup.

Xbox One Wireless Controller

Picture 8 of 17

Mice and keyboards are more accurate, but when you want to kick back on the couch, nothing beats a controller. The Xbox One wireless controller is the de facto gamepad for PCs these days, and newer versions come with Bluetooth, so no dongle is needed. If your giftee uses an Xbox as well, this can work on both of their favorite gaming machines.

Luxcoms RGB Soft Gaming Mouse Pad

Picture 9 of 17

Whether you’re a fan or not, RGB is all the rage in the gaming world these days. And an unlike some RGB peripherals (hello, RGB headsets), this RGB mousepad actually serves a purpose you can appreciate: It’s big enough (at 31.5 x 11.8 inches) to house your keyboard and mouse, and the RGB ring will illuminate your entire peripheral area—helping your hands and fingers find their place in the darkness of your gaming den. Plus, it’s flexible so you can roll it up and toss it in your bag. And at $33, it’s fairly affordable for a big mouse mat with RGB trim.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Picture 10 of 17

Look, not everyone in your life games on a PC. If you have a friend with a PlayStation, give them one of the best PS4 exclusives of the year. Insomniac's Spider-Man is jam-packed with a comic story, side missions and tons of classic costumes. Once they're done facing off with Mister Negative, the console gamer in your life will have a whole city to explore.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

Picture 11 of 17

The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Battle for Azeroth, is all about player-vs-player combat with new talents and the ability to choose whether you want to fight at all. Plus, there's a brand new story (one for each the Alliance and the Horde). Oh, and there's a new level cap of 120, so get grinding. This is a gift that will keep the gamer on your list playing for hours and hours.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

Picture 12 of 17

There's no gift like great sound. A good headset like the SteelSeries Arctis 7 offers solid wireless connectivity and a cozy fit. And while the Arctis doesn't scream "gaming," it looks cool enough to wear outside. If your friend or relative is an audiophile willing to play around with SteelSeries Engine 3, they can get even better sound.

8BitDo Mod Kit for NES Controller

Picture 13 of 17

Whether your gift recipient has PC copies of classic games or wants to play old Nintendo Classics from an eShop on the controller they were designed for, this DIY kit will bring new life to their old controllers. 8BitDo's Mods for NES, SNES and Mega Drive make it simple to replace the existing logic board with a new one featuring a Bluetooth module. It even includes the necessary tools.

Steam Gift Card

Picture 14 of 17

If you don't know what the gamer in your life wants, there's always a Steam gift card. If they don't want to buy a game immediately, you can be sure they'll put it to use when the next Steam sale comes around.

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 Gaming Keyboard

Picture 15 of 17

Corsair's K70 RGB Mk.2 is a pricey keyboard, but it will be a gift that other gamers envy. It features an aluminum chassis, discrete media controls, varied Cherry MX switches and customizable lighting patterns with Corsair iCUE. Our friends at Tom's Guide gave it a perfect score, citing its great design and high quality.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Picture 16 of 17

Lara Croft's latest adventure is both a celebration of the Tomb Raider franchise and a recognition of what needed to change. The game, available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, concludes the story that began in the 2013 reboot and adds some stealth action. For PC gamers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider also includes an intensive benchmark for testing.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

