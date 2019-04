Google Screen Cleaning App Picture 7 of 15

Isn’t it time apps did everything for us? Everything should be able to be done in an app, even if it’s something more easily done by one's self. And Google should probably be involved somehow.



Well thank goodness for Google’s introduction of Screen Cleaner into its Files app. It "uses geometric dirt models, combined with haptic micromovement pulses, to dislodge what’s stuck to your screen" -- you know, high-tech Google stuff.