Raspberry Pi showcase AI camera kit, new screen and long awaited M.2 HAT at Embedded World conference

Embedded World 2024 kicked off yesterday and Raspberry Pi were quick off the blocks to showcase two new products, and to display a Raspberry Pi 5 product that was announced during its launch in late 2023.

We've reached out to Raspberry Pi for official confirmation and this article will be updated once we have the information.

Raspberry Pi AI Camera

In a video from Tam Hanna we see the Raspberry Pi AI Camera kit, essentially a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with a 12MP Sony IMX500 sensor based camera that has 76 degree field of view. This camera is very different to the recent Camera Module v3 which uses a Sony IMX708 sensor and introduced auto-focus.

The Sony IMX500 sensor has onboard processing for a variety of neural network models, and that takes the hard work off the 1 GHz quad-core Arm Cortex A53 CPU found in the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.

The AI camera is designed for AI based computer vision projects and in Hanna's video we can see it being used to track people in a demo. From the video we can see that the kit is able to track people at 30 fps, an impressive feat considering its size.

The kit comes with 200 mm of flat flex cables which are compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi. This means that there is either an adapter or alternative cables in the kit as the Raspberry Pi 5 adopted the same flat flex pinout as the Raspberry Pi Zero range of boards.

Pricing and release date is unknown at this time.

New Raspberry Pi Monitor

Raspberry Pi had their Official 15.6" Monitor on display (not sorry) today at #embeddedworld and I snapped a few photos of the newcomer!https://t.co/jkpZ399HGF pic.twitter.com/x3w3TZ9U4LApril 9, 2024 See more

This is the second official Raspberry Pi monitor, with the first being the official 7-inch Raspberry Pi display, released way back in 2015! We spotted this news via bret.dk.

This new 15.6 inch display does not connect via the DSI / Display connector. Instead it connects via HDMI. With a 1080p resolution at 60 Hz (some sites and social media sources are correcting earlier reports of a 30 Hz display which was incorrectly listed on the product brief at the booth) and built-in speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, this screen won't be something that you game on. Rather this screen is made for your maker projects. You need a quick screen setup for a project, second screen for debugging or just want to watch a movie while you work.

According to Bret.dk this is not a touchscreen, "Just a standard monitor in this case".

Power is provided via USB-C (5V at 1A) making it possible to power the display from a USB port on your Raspberry Pi 4 or 5. Interestingly, the monitor comes with three different ways to use it. Firstly is a kickstand for table-top use. Secondly the traditional VESA standard for mounting the monitor to a monitor arm. Lastly is a wall hanger option. We're not sure if this is a picture hook type connection, or something else, but we will be sure to test it out once we get a review unit.

We've got no official details on price, but word is that it could come in for around $100. When will it be released? That is unclear, but showing it off at Embedded World 2024 means that it can't be too far away.

Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT spotted in the wild

Back to Tam Hanna's video and we can see the Raspberry Pi 5's M.2 HAT in display case. With its unveiling at Embedded World and recent listing on a European reseller website, it seems that the M.2 HAT is nearly here!

The official M.2 HAT connects on top of the Raspberry Pi 5, and uses the PCIe connection to provide fast storage for the latest flagship Raspberry Pi.

We've been waiting a while for this product, first announced back in October 2023, and since that announcement there have been a plethora of Pi community projects and third-party NVMe options.

The first NVMe HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 was Pineberry's HAT Drives, which fit on top or below the Raspberry Pi 5. Next was Pimoroni's NVMe Base, which attaches to the underside of the Raspberry Pi 5 and accommodates NVMe 2230 to 2280 drives. Lastly we took a look at Argon Forty's ONE V3 M.2 NVMe which provided great cooling and NVMe drive support.

Pricing for the M.2 HAT is unknown, based on third-party products it should land for about $20 to $30. Release date is very soon we believe.