Adata XPG Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 C19 2x8GB Review: Toy For The Rich

The Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 is one of those luxury memory kits that you don't necessarily need inside your system. However, you'd purchase it in a heartbeat if you had the funds.

When a product has the word "Xtreme" in its name, you can tell that it's not tailored towards the average consumer. Adata's XPG Spectrix D50 Xtreme memory is that kind of product. A simple glance at the memory's specifications is more than enough to tell you that Adata isn't marketing the Spectrix D50 Xtreme towards average joes. Unlike the vanilla Spectrix D50, the Xtreme version only comes in DDR4-4800 and DDR4-5000 flavors with a limited 16GB (2x8GB) capacity. The memory will likely not be on many radars unless you're a very hardcore enthusiast.

Adata borrowed the design from Spectrix D50 and took it to another level for the Spectrix D50 Xtreme. The heat spreader retains the elegant look with geometric lines. The difference is that the Xtreme variant features a polished, mirror-like heat spreader. The reflective finish looks stunning, but it's also a fingerprint and dust magnet, which is why Adata includes a microfiber cloth to tidy up.

The memory module measures 43.9mm (1.73 inches) so compatibility with big CPU air coolers is good. The Spectrix D50 Xtreme still has that RGB diffuser on the top of the memory module. Adata provides its own XPG RGB Sync application to control the lighting or if you prefer, you can use your motherboard's software. The Spectrix D50 Xtreme's RGB illumination is compatible with the ecosystems from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and ASRock.

Each Spectrix D50 Xtreme memory module is 8GB big and sticks to a conventional single-rank design. It features a black, eight-layer PCB and Hynix H5AN8G8NDJR-VKC (D-die) integrated circuits (ICs).

The default data rate and timings for the Spectrix D50 Xtreme are DDR4-2666 and 19-19-19-43, respectively. Adata equipped the memory with two XMP profiles with identical 19-28-28-46 timings. The primary profile corresponds to DDR4-5000, while the secondary profile sets the memory to DDR4-4800. Both data rates require a 1.6V DRAM voltage to function properly. For more on timings and frequency considerations, see our PC Memory 101 feature, as well as our How to Shop for RAM story.

Comparison Hardware

Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty Crucial Ballistix Max BLM2K8G51C19U4B 2 x 8GB DDR4-5100 (XMP) 19-26-26-48 (2T) 1.50 Lifetime Adata XPG Spectrix D50 Xtreme AX4U500038G19M-DGM50X 2 x 8GB DDR4-5000 (XMP) 19-28-28-46 (2T) 1.60 Lifetime Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB R009D408GX2-4600C19A 2 x 8GB DDR4-4600 (XMP) 19-26-26-45 (2T) 1.50 Lifetime Predator Apollo RGB BL.9BWWR.255 2 x 8GB DDR4-4500 (XMP) 19-19-19-39 (2T) 1.45 Lifetime Patriot Viper 4 Blackout PVB416G440C8K 2 x 8GB DDR4-4400 (XMP) 18-26-26-46 (2T) 1.45 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Dark Z FPS TDZFD416G4000HC16CDC01 2 x 8GB DDR4-4000 (XMP) 16-18-18-38 (2T) 1.45 Lifetime TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 (XMP) 14-15-15-35 (2T) 1.45 Lifetime

Our Intel platform simply can't handle the Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 memory kit. Neither our Core i7-10700K or Core i9-10900K sample has a strong IMC (integrated memory controller) for a memory kit.

The Ryzen 9 5900X, on the other hand, had no problems with the memory. The AMD test system leverages a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master with the F13j firmware and aMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio to run our RAM benchmarks.

Unfortunately, we ran into a small problem that prevented us from testing the Spectrix D50 Xtreme at its advertised frequency. One of the limitations with B550 motherboards is the inability to set memory timings above 27. The Spectrix D50 Xtreme requires 19-28-28-46 to run at DDR4-5000 properly. Despite brute-forcing the DRAM voltage, we simply couldn't get the Spectrix D50 Xtreme to run at 19-27-27-46. The only stable data rate with the aforementioned timings was DDR4-4866, which is what we used for testing.

AMD Performance

There's always a performance penalty when you break that 1:1 ratio with the Infinity Fabric Clock (FCLK) and memory clock on Ryzen processors. The Spectrix D50 Xtreme was just a hairline from surpassing the Xtreem ARGB memory kit where DDR4-3600 is basically the sweet spot for Ryzen.

It's important to bear in mind that the Spectrix D50 Xtreme was running at DDR4-4866. As small as it may seem, that 134 MHz difference should put Adata's offering really close to Crucial's Ballistix Max DDR4-5100, which is the highest-specced memory kit that has passed through our labs so far.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

Due to the motherboard limitation, we couldn't pursue overclocking on the Spectrix D50 Xtreme. However, in our experience, high-speed memory kits typically don't have much gas left in the tank. Furthermore, the Spectrix D50 Xtreme already requires 1.6V to hit DDR4-5000 so it's unlikely that we would have gotten anywhere without pushing insame amounts of volts into the memory

Lowest Stable Timings

Memory Kit DDR4-4400 (1.45V) DDR4-4500 (1.50V) DDR4-4600 (1.55V) DDR4-4666 (1.56V) DDR4-4866 (1.60V) DDR4-5100 (1.60V) Crucial Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 C19 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 17-25-25-48 (2T) Adata XPG Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 CL19 N/A N/A N/A N/A 19-27-27-46 (2T) N/A Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB DDR4-4600 C19 N/A N/A 18-24-24-44 (2T) 20-26-26-45 (2T) N/A N/A Patriot Viper 4 Blackout DDR4-4400 C18 17-25-25-45 (2T) 21-26-26-46 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A

At DDR4-4866, the Spectrix D50 Xtreme was cool operating with 19-27-27-46 timings. However, it wouldn't go lower regardless of the voltage that we crank into it. We'll revisit the overclocking portion of the review once we source a more capable processor and motherboard for the job.

Bottom Line

The Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 C19 won't offer you the best bang for your buck by any means. However, the memory will make your system look good and give you some bragging rights along the way. Just make sure you have a processor and motherboard that can tame the memory before pulling the trigger on a memory kit of this caliber.

With that said, the Spectrix D50 Xtreme DDR4-5000 C19 doesn't come cheap. The memory retails for $849.99 on Amazon. It's not like there are tons of DDR4-5000 memory kits out there, but the Spectrix D50 Xtreme is actually the cheapest of the lot. For the more budget-conscious consumers, however, you should probably stick to a DDR4-3600 or even DDR4-3800 memory kit with the lowest timings possible. In the end, the Spectrix D50 Xtreme is more luxury than necessity.