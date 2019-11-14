Adata XPG SX8200 Pro Review: Go Pro on a Budget

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro comes to market as a high-performance alternative to the Samsung 970 series and boasts best-in-class power efficiency. The SX8200 Pro delivers some of the best performance we’ve seen, comes with very respectable endurance, and has a price that won’t break the bank.

One of the best SSDs you can buy, Adata’s XPG SX8200 Pro is designed for gamers, overclockers, and video content producers. The drive features speeds of up to 3.5 / 3 GBps read/write and power efficiency that outclasses any other SSD we've tested, making the SX8200 Pro the performance leader out of the gate. The black XPG heat spreader makes it an even 'cooler' buy. Best of all, the SX8200 Pro's pricing undercuts the Samsung 970 EVO and PRO, as well as many other competitors. At publication time, a 1TB capacity was selling for as little as $127 in the U.S.

Jam-packed with Micron’s 64L 3D TLC, Adata’s SX8200 Pro is nearly identical to the SX8200 and GAMMIX S11 we reviewed previously, except this time around the SSD comes armed with the new SMI SM2262EN controller that is a significant upgrade over the previous-gen SM2262.

The controller brings higher performance and better efficiency thanks to an improved data path and firmware enhancements. It also supports the NVMe 1.3 spec and comes with E2E Data Protection, a RAID Engine, and LDPC ECC support to maintain data integrity over time. It also supports SLC caching, which helps to improve performance beyond the native TLC write performance.

Specifications

Product XPG SX8200 Pro 256GB XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB XPG SX8200 Pro 2TB Pricing $74.99 $114.99 $219.99 N/A Capacity (User / Raw) 256GB / 256GB 512GB / 512GB 1024GB / 1024GB 2048GB / 2048GB Form Factor M.2 2280 D5 M.2 2280 D5 M.2 2280 D5 M.2 2280 D5 Interface / Protocol PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 Controller SMI SM2262EN SMI SM2262EN SMI SM2262EN SMI SM2262EN DRAM NANYA DDR3 NANYA DDR3 NANYA DDR3 NANYA DDR3 Memory Micron 64-Layer TLC Micron 64-Layer TLC Micron 64-Layer TLC Micron 64-Layer TLC Sequential Read 3,500 MB/s 3,500 MB/s 3,500 MB/s 3,500 MB/s Sequential Write 1,200 MB/s 2,300 MB/s 3,000 MB/s 3,000 MB/s Random Read 220,000 IOPS 390,000 IOPS 390,000 IOPS 390,000 IOPS Random Write 290,000 IOPS 380,000 IOPS 380,000 IOPS 380,000 IOPS Encryption N/A N/A N/A N/A Endurance 160 TBW 320 TBW 640 TBW N/A Part Number ASX8200PNP-256GT-C ASX8200PNP-512GT-C ASX8200PNP-1TT-C N/A Warranty 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years

The SX8200 Pro model doesn't have as much over-provisioning as its predecessor, but that doesn’t mean less performance. Actually, it’s quite the opposite. The new SM2262EN controller powers the SX8200 Pro up to 3. 5/ 3GBps of throughput in sequential read/write workloads. As per usual, performance varies based on the capacity of the drive, with write performance being slower on the smaller models. The SX8200 Pro also provides up to 390K/380K random read/write IOPS.

Adata makes the Pro in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models. At publication time, U.S. prices came in around $0.11-13 cents per GB for the 512, 1TB and 2TB models, while the 256GB unit was a much-higher $0.19 cents.

Product TBW DWPD Warranty Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB 640 0.35 5 Intel SSD 660p 1TB 200 0.11 5 Corsair Force MP510 960GB 1700 0.93 5 Samsung 970 PRO 1TB 1200 0.66 5 Adata XPG GAMMIX S11/SX8200 960GB 640 0.35 5 Samsung 860/970 EVO 1TB 600 0.33 5 WD Black 1TB 600 0.33 5 WD Blue 3D 1TB 400 0.37 3 Crucial MX500 1TB 360 0.2 5

The SX8200 Pro wouldn’t be a pro model SSD without a Pro-class warranty, so Adata added a lengthy five-year warranty paired with an endurance rating that spans up to 640TBW (terabytes written) for the 1TB model. Other new SSDs with Phison’s E12 controller do offer more endurance, but the Pro's rating it is still plenty for the average gamer or PC enthusiast.

SMI also turned its eye to improving power consumption with its new SM2262EN controller. An improved data path helps boot performance, but other enhancements focus on delivering the same or better performance within a more efficient power envelope. The SX8200 Pro supports multiple NVMe low power states and has an active rating of just 0.33W. It also has a slumber rating of just 0.14W.

Software

Product support wouldn’t be complete without a software package, right? Like others, Adata provides an SSD Toolbox as a download, which can be used to monitor the drive and perform firmware upgrades. Additionally, you can download Acronis True Image HD, a drive cloning software, to help you clone over your existing data to your new drive.

A Closer Look

The XPG SX8200 Pro comes in an M.2 2280 form factor and uses a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface to connect to the host system. Aesthetically, the SX8200 Pro is quite appealing. It features a black PCB and even a stick-on heat spreader that improve looks but also helps dissipate heat a bit more efficiently.

The 1TB model we're testing has components on both sides of the PCB, meaning it is double-sided and a bit thicker than the Samsung 970 EVO. The SM2262EN uses a DRAM cache to help maintain a steady level of performance. The drive has two DRAM emplacements, one on each side, that total 1GB, complemented by four Micron 64L 3D TLC NAND emplacements. After formatting, the 1TB SX8200 Pro exposes 953GB of usable capacity.



