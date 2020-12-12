Trending

ASRock X570 PG Velocita Review: A Great X570 Refresh

Good looks, reliable power delivery and Wi-Fi at a reasonable price point

By

ASRock X570 PG Velocita
Editor's Choice
(Image: © ASRock)

Software

On the software side, ASRock includes a few utilities that cover overclocking and monitoring (A-Tuning), audio (Nahimic 3), software for updating drivers and downloading applications (App Shop), and of course, RGB control (Polychrome RGB). While this isn’t the most software we’ve seen, what is here worked well and covers the bases for most people.

Image 1 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 11

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

We won’t cover UEFI/BIOS details as, for the most part, there aren’t any significant changes. We’ve captured a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. ASRock includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section. The BIOS is organized well, with many of the more commonly used functions accessible without drilling down multiple levels to find them. The BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.

Image 1 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 21 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 22 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 23 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 24 of 24

ASRock X570 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System

As of late November 2020, we updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 5950X
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
Software Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 457.30
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CerianK 12 December 2020 19:59
    "Out of the box, this fan was audible, but not loud. You can turn this down to silent in the BIOS and hot hear it at all."
    "How hot is it?"... That typo does bring up a good question: Most 570 boards use a chipset fan, but I have not heard any reports of what happens if the fan stops or fails. Has anyone experienced issues without the fan running?
    Reply
  • saf227 12 December 2020 23:53
    I'm still researching X570 boards, but the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO (WiFi 6) seems to compare very favorably to this board for about $40 less. Have you looked at the ASUS Board?
    Reply
  • mattkiss 13 December 2020 00:45
    Multiple errors in the "Specifications" table. Also, should note the top PCIe 4.0 x1 slot is too close to the top x16 slot to ever be used for anything since most discrete graphics cards are dual slot solutions. I'd list this in the "Against" column.
    Reply
  • ClapTrapper 13 December 2020 01:48
    Here is maybe a naive question-why do we want wifi on the mobo? You can get a usb3 adapter for dirt cheap.
    Reply
  • Cableaddict 17 December 2020 03:14
    The storage limitations seem pathetically limited, although I don't quite understand all the cryptic descriptions. Only two M2 slots? And no M2 at all if you use a TB3 card?
    Huh?
    What the heck is the point of using an x570 chip, if you're then going to severely limit drive options?
    Reply