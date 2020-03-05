Trending

Asus ROG Strix 650W Power Supply Review

The Asus ROG Strix 650W is a strong but costly power supply.

By

Asus ROG Strix 650W
(Image: © Asus)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Seasonic FOCUS GX-650

Corsair RM650x

EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G5

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails and within 3% at 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

Image 2 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is longer than 20ms, and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The registered inrush currents are at normal levels. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
13.583A1.999A1.989A0.980A65.02284.513%0<6.0 45.07°C0.951
12.116V5.006V3.318V5.106V76.937 39.34°C115.18V
28.137A3.002A2.987A1.178A129.51188.832%0<6.0 46.60°C0.977
12.117V5.001V3.315V5.093V145.794 40.53°C115.18V
313.088A3.504A3.473A1.378A194.63989.971%3317.6 40.97°C0.986
12.120V4.997V3.312V5.080V216.336 47.45°C115.18V
418.041A4.005A3.988A1.579A259.86590.109%81324.6 41.38°C0.988
12.120V4.995V3.310V5.068V288.389 48.30°C115.18V
522.665A5.009A4.990A1.781A325.16489.909%68419.6 42.23°C0.990
12.118V4.992V3.307V5.055V361.659 49.54°C115.17V
627.225A6.018A5.994A1.984A389.68489.481%85225.5 42.76°C0.991
12.116V4.988V3.304V5.042V435.492 50.62°C115.17V
731.848A7.025A6.999A2.189A454.99888.928%86225.8 43.48°C0.991
12.116V4.985V3.301V5.027V511.645 52.08°C115.17V
836.469A8.034A8.005A2.394A520.30888.363%89126.6 43.67°C0.992
12.117V4.980V3.298V5.014V588.833 53.20°C115.17V
941.492A8.544A8.499A2.398A585.23787.722%115733.6 44.23°C0.992
12.116V4.976V3.295V5.005V667.147 54.40°C115.17V
1046.258A9.055A9.024A3.011A650.08486.964%145940.1 45.82°C0.993
12.114V4.971V3.291V4.983V747.529 56.73°C115.17V
1151.618A9.064A9.036A3.016A714.92286.257%178445.3 46.60°C0.993
12.112V4.967V3.287V4.974V828.832 58.28°C115.17V
CL10.158A12.002A12.001A0.000A101.50684.522%366 8.5 42.55°C0.972
12.131V4.993V3.305V5.103V120.094 49.90°C115.19V
CL254.024A1.003A1.001A1.000A667.67487.431%1562 41.6 46.07°C0.993
12.112V4.978V3.297V5.042V763.658 57.03°C115.17V

The power supply can handle high operating temperatures, which exceed 45 degrees Celsius. Moreover, despite the harsh conditions, the PSU is very close to the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency requirements. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.209A0.501A0.480A0.195A19.74769.854%0<6.00.787
12.106V5.016V3.326V5.131V28.269115.18V
22.460A1.000A0.994A0.391A40.09880.381%0<6.00.907
12.108V5.009V3.321V5.124V49.885115.18V
33.651A1.499A1.477A0.587A59.62784.391%0<6.00.945
12.110V5.008V3.320V5.116V70.656115.18V
44.904A2.000A1.989A0.783A80.01386.680%0<6.00.963
12.113V5.006V3.318V5.109V92.309115.18V

It would be nice to see higher than 70% efficiency with 20W load. In the other three tests, the efficiency levels exceed the 80% mark.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
10.933A0.208A0.203A0.051A13.26761.197%0<6.00.698
12.096V5.020V3.329V5.136V21.679115.18V

The PSU cannot reach (or exceed) 70% efficiency with 2% of its max-rated-capacity load. This means that it won't meet the upcoming, in a few months, ATX spec requirement. 

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 15-18: Efficiency

Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Compared to products with similar specifications, the efficiency at normal and light loads is at average levels, while with super-light loads, it is quite low. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.51472.191%0.110
5.136V0.712115.17V
20.250A1.28475.485%0.221
5.133V1.701115.17V
30.550A2.82076.672%0.334
5.126V3.678115.17V
41.000A5.11877.125%0.403
5.116V6.636115.17V
51.500A7.66076.954%0.438
5.105V9.954115.16V
63.000A15.20975.303%0.483
5.069V20.197115.16V
Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail's efficiency is low. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.089V5.023V3.331V5.138V7.7910.553
115.2V
Standby0.0560.009
115.2V
Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The vampire power levels are quite low. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is quite loose, even at high operating temperatures. This is possible thanks to the large heat sinks, which effectively handle the (not so high) thermal loads.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile doesn't last long, and even in the worst-case scenario, the fan's noise remains below 30 dB(A). 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content