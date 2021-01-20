Trending

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro Wi-Fi Review: TUF Enough for a 5950X

Inexpensive, well-equipped, and capable of handling the 5950X

By

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro Wi-Fi
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Asus)

Software

Asus has several applications designed for various functions, ranging from RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, moving forward, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities. In this case, here’s a look at Ai Suite 3, Armory Crate, and the Realtek Audio application.

Image 1 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 20

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

Like the software section above, we’ve shortened the Firmware section as well. Instead of describing each section, we’ve gathered screenshots covering the vast majority of the bios screens. If there is anything of interest, we’ll make a note of it.

I’ve been a longtime fan of the Asus UEFIs as they are easy to get around, have a lot of options, and the most frequently accessed items are not buried deep within the menus. The BIOS is high-contrast and easy to read, too. The EZ Mode provides enough information and options to be useful, while the Advanced part of the BIOS has everything you need, and more, to tweak your motherboard and components.

Image 1 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 21 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 22 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 23 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 24 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 25 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 26 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 27 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 28 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 29 of 29

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System / Comparison Products

We’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows :

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 5950X
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 457.30
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damianrobertjones 20 January 2021 16:21
    Confused. Do people still use a whole load of sata drives connected to their fancy, expensive, 'speed ninja' machine? I see the use of large sata ssd drives, but other than that, not so much. Heck, okay, 2x 6/12Tb spinners for storage? Fine. But 6/8 sockets?

    Would rather have 3/4/5 m.2 slots.
    Reply
  • The3080rtxisalie 20 January 2021 19:19
    I bought one of these a year ago, had nothing but problems with a Ryzen 9 3950x. It would spontaneously reboot all the time, it ran stable on an old bios version but this board doesn't have flashback and prevented it from going back, became a $200 paperweight. I replaced it with an Aorus Ryzen Master and while that also had reboot issues with the current BIOS, it does allow you to go backwards to a stable point. I ended up just giving this board away for free and regret that I bought it in the first place.

    I was also using Gskill Trident Neo RAM on their QVL, docp/xmp1 and that might have been a factor but shouldn't have been if they did any QA testing. I went out of my way to find a $360 set that was specifically on their QVL list.
    Reply
  • drtweak 20 January 2021 21:11
    Just got this with a Ryzen 5 3600. Have had no issues with it. I like how you have the ability to disable the Wifi on a hardware level in the BIOS.

    Also one of the reason I got this is for the 8 SATA connectors. I have a Perc H310 controller with 8 drives on that, and the i have 5 of the 8 SATA ports used with room to spare if need be. I have a 256GB M.2 NVMe as the OS drive but no need for any more than that. My old Gigabyte FX990-UD3 had some parts to the VRM go POP, yet it still worked, had to take all my overclocks and everything off tho. It was starting to just give me more and more issues where i was having to reboot it more and more often. Didn't want a B550 board and this was the cheapest x570 board i could find that fix my needs.
    Reply
  • Blacksad999 20 January 2021 22:16
    I wish that more than 2 internal USB headers would become a thing. With AIO's and lighting, etc they fill up pretty fast. I've never used more than one Sata connection, and would happily swap out 2 of those for a USB header in it's place.
    Reply
  • RodroX 20 January 2021 23:14
    PRO... well if you don't need the Wifi 6, you can save some cash and go with https://pcpartpicker.com/product/McfFf7/asus-prime-x570-p-atx-am4-motherboard-prime-x570-p or the https://pcpartpicker.com/product/whMTwP/asus-tuf-gaming-x570-plus-atx-am4-motherboard-tuf-gaming-x570-plus, any of those should be plenty enough to run the 5950X, even with PBO enable.

    I still don't feel that overclocking such a powerfull CPU its worth it, not for gaming, not with the current GPUs we have (probbaly not with next gen either) and specially not for working, For working I rather have it at stock or with PBO enable but thats it.
    Reply