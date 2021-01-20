Asus TUF Gaming X570-Pro Wi-Fi Review: TUF Enough for a 5950X

Software
Asus has several applications designed for various functions, ranging from RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, moving forward, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities. In this case, here’s a look at Ai Suite 3, Armory Crate, and the Realtek Audio application.
Firmware
Like the software section above, we’ve shortened the Firmware section as well. Instead of describing each section, we’ve gathered screenshots covering the vast majority of the bios screens. If there is anything of interest, we’ll make a note of it.
I’ve been a longtime fan of the Asus UEFIs as they are easy to get around, have a lot of options, and the most frequently accessed items are not buried deep within the menus. The BIOS is high-contrast and easy to read, too. The EZ Mode provides enough information and options to be useful, while the Advanced part of the BIOS has everything you need, and more, to tweak your motherboard and components.
Test System / Comparison Products
We’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows :
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R9 5950X
|Memory
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GPU
|Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 457.30
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|The Division 2
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|Forza Horizon 4
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Would rather have 3/4/5 m.2 slots.
I was also using Gskill Trident Neo RAM on their QVL, docp/xmp1 and that might have been a factor but shouldn't have been if they did any QA testing. I went out of my way to find a $360 set that was specifically on their QVL list.
Also one of the reason I got this is for the 8 SATA connectors. I have a Perc H310 controller with 8 drives on that, and the i have 5 of the 8 SATA ports used with room to spare if need be. I have a 256GB M.2 NVMe as the OS drive but no need for any more than that. My old Gigabyte FX990-UD3 had some parts to the VRM go POP, yet it still worked, had to take all my overclocks and everything off tho. It was starting to just give me more and more issues where i was having to reboot it more and more often. Didn't want a B550 board and this was the cheapest x570 board i could find that fix my needs.
I still don't feel that overclocking such a powerfull CPU its worth it, not for gaming, not with the current GPUs we have (probbaly not with next gen either) and specially not for working, For working I rather have it at stock or with PBO enable but thats it.