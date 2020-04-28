be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Review: Straying from Tradition

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX White deals be quiet! Pure Base 500DX... Amazon $155.12 View

With the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX, we’re switching to a new test bench in a different location. This system consists of the following specifications:

With the motherboard standoffs pre-installed, installation of the motherboard was swift and easy. We did run into an issue where a few of the standoff screws did not line up well with our Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi motherboard, though that appeared to be down to the motherboard’s integrated I/O shield.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Installing the power supply was also a breeze. Because our Corsair HX750i is quite large, we always choose to pre-select the cables we need for the system and connect those to the PSU before installation, as even in larger cases it can be a pain to hook up the cables afterwards. To install the power supply, you need to attach it to a bracket and then slide it into the system from behind, tightening the thumb screws to secure it. PSU installation here is extremely easy.

Even though we’re not using it for the tests, two 3.5-inch drives installed easily into the HDD caddy with the included screws and anti-vibration grommets.

Cable Management

The rear of the motherboard has 23 mm (0.9 inches) between itself and the side panel, which is a nice amount of room to work with. For cable management, be quiet! has included several Velcro straps and cable guides, making it easy to keep things tidy.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even with the large power supply installed, there was enough room left over between the HDD cage and the PSU to shove all the excess cables.