be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Load Regulation

The load regulation at +12V is within 1%, but the competition performs notably better. The situation is about the same on the other rails, as well.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 6 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is longer than 20ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Inrush Current

The inrush currents are on the high side, especially with 230V input. A bypass relay for the NTC thermistor, would enhance the inrush current protection.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.718A 1.964A 1.988A 0.998A 54.962 85.011% 178 6.4 40.07°C 0.975 12.272V 5.090V 3.323V 5.013V 64.653 43.27°C 115.11V 2 6.453A 2.952A 2.985A 1.201A 110.026 89.658% 180 6.5 40.91°C 0.981 12.261V 5.083V 3.316V 4.998V 122.717 44.64°C 115.11V 3 10.529A 3.446A 3.491A 1.405A 165.023 91.170% 181 6.5 41.41°C 0.986 12.249V 5.078V 3.309V 4.984V 181.005 45.48°C 115.11V 4 14.614A 3.944A 3.998A 1.610A 220.024 91.703% 182 6.5 41.74°C 0.990 12.236V 5.071V 3.303V 4.970V 239.930 46.31°C 115.11V 5 18.366A 4.937A 5.007A 1.817A 275.012 91.737% 184 6.5 42.20°C 0.993 12.224V 5.064V 3.296V 4.954V 299.784 47.86°C 115.14V 6 22.123A 5.935A 6.023A 2.000A 329.885 91.439% 199 6.9 42.98°C 0.994 12.213V 5.057V 3.288V 4.940V 360.770 49.04°C 115.10V 7 25.899A 6.933A 7.044A 2.235A 385.082 90.841% 397 13.7 43.18°C 0.995 12.200V 5.049V 3.280V 4.924V 423.907 49.74°C 115.14V 8 29.680A 7.937A 8.070A 2.445A 440.098 90.325% 516 15.5 43.83°C 0.996 12.186V 5.041V 3.272V 4.909V 487.238 50.93°C 115.09V 9 33.848A 8.443A 8.574A 2.449A 494.609 89.887% 632 17.9 44.23°C 0.996 12.175V 5.035V 3.265V 4.902V 550.258 52.06°C 115.09V 10 37.826A 8.953A 9.115A 3.079A 549.781 89.500% 632 17.9 44.51°C 0.997 12.163V 5.027V 3.258V 4.872V 614.281 52.95°C 115.09V 11 42.411A 8.965A 9.128A 3.084A 604.961 89.128% 633 17.8 44.88°C 0.997 12.149V 5.020V 3.254V 4.865V 678.753 53.69°C 115.10V CL1 0.121A 12.998A 13.000A 0.000A 110.077 85.258% 198 6.9 42.23°C 0.982 12.265V 5.064V 3.290V 5.019V 129.111 47.57°C 115.11V CL2 45.835A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 570.420 90.378% 677 19.6 44.27°C 0.997 12.155V 5.045V 3.283V 4.967V 631.146 52.94°C 115.10V

With 20% and 50% load the efficiency is a little lower than the required 80 PLUS Platinum thresholds, because of the higher temperatures that we applied. With full load, the registered efficiency level is higher than the required 89%, even at 44.5°C.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.209A 0.491A 0.494A 0.198A 19.990 73.742% 174 6.3 0.939 12.277V 5.096V 3.330V 5.049V 27.108 115.09V 2 2.418A 0.983A 0.991A 0.397A 39.980 82.790% 175 6.3 0.965 12.273V 5.093V 3.327V 5.038V 48.291 115.09V 3 3.632A 1.472A 1.489A 0.597A 60.010 86.429% 177 6.3 0.979 12.270V 5.091V 3.324V 5.028V 69.433 115.09V 4 4.839A 1.966A 1.988A 0.797A 79.959 88.290% 178 6.4 0.981 12.266V 5.088V 3.321V 5.018V 90.564 115.18V

The efficiency levels are high in this load range (20-80W), while the fan spins at very low speeds, with the noise output bring close to the noise floor of our hemi-anechoic chamber.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.743A 0.216A 0.216A 0.049A 11.175 61.973% 159 6.1 0.874 12.260V 5.090V 3.331V 5.052V 18.032 115.09V

With 2%, of the max-rated-capacity, load the PSU's efficiency barely exceeds 60%. It should be above 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Efficiency

For the standards of this category, the efficiency that the be quiet! unit achieves, is pretty high, in all load ranges. Nonetheless, as we already stated, with 2% load Intel asks for higher than 70% efficiency levels.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.505 67.244% 0.107 5.054V 0.751 115.14V 2 0.250A 1.262 77.423% 0.201 5.048V 1.630 115.14V 3 0.550A 2.771 80.905% 0.307 5.037V 3.425 115.14V 4 1.000A 5.022 81.792% 0.374 5.021V 6.140 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.506 81.543% 0.411 5.003V 9.205 115.13V 6 3.000A 14.848 80.652% 0.463 4.949V 18.410 115.11V

Image 1 of 2 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum 5VSB Efficiency

The older model achieves much higher efficiency levels at 5VSB!

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.271V 5.090V 3.330V 5.057V 6.398 0.604 115.1V Standby 0.144 0.021 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Vampire Power

The vampire power is increased, especially with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 33 to 45 degrees Celsius (91.4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is super relaxed, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU's fan spins at very low speeds so, most of the time, you won't hear it at all.

