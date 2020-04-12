be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Power Supply Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP 12V1: 34.6A (192.22%), 11.972V

12V2: 34.5A (191.67%), 11.905V

12V3: 38.6A (193%), 11.714V

12V4: 38.7A (193.5%), 11.694V

5V: 40.1A (182.27%), 5.025V

3.3V: 41.6A (189.09%), 3.235V

5VSB: 4A (133.33%), 4.865V OPP 792.72W (144.13%) OTP ✓ (129°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor

The OCP triggering points are way higher than the nominal values. With such low Amperage levels, at +12V, on papers at least, we didn't expect close to 130% OCP but >190% is too high for a 550W PSU. The same goes for the minor rails, where OCP is set at sky-high levels. Finally, the OPP is also quite high. Normally, it should be within 130-135%.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Everything rolls fine here, since the 3.3V rail is always at a lower level than the other two rails.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum +12V Load Regulation (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Ripple Suppression Charts (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7 be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum IR Images (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thanks to the efficient platform, the temperatures are at normal levels.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content