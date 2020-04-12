be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Power Supply Review

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.247V 12.133V 0.93% Pass 5V 5.078V 4.993V 1.67% Pass 3.3V 3.315V 3.189V 3.80% Pass 5VSB 4.992V 4.949V 0.86% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.249V 12.133V 0.95% Pass 5V 5.079V 4.995V 1.65% Pass 3.3V 3.315V 3.204V 3.35% Pass 5VSB 4.993V 4.950V 0.86% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.250V 12.127V 1.00% Pass 5V 5.080V 5.016V 1.26% Pass 3.3V 3.316V 3.205V 3.35% Pass 5VSB 4.993V 4.954V 0.78% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.211V 12.031V 1.47% Pass 5V 5.058V 4.978V 1.58% Pass 3.3V 3.294V 3.172V 3.70% Pass 5VSB 4.948V 4.901V 0.95% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.211V 12.071V 1.15% Pass 5V 5.058V 4.962V 1.90% Pass 3.3V 3.294V 3.170V 3.76% Pass 5VSB 4.948V 4.892V 1.13% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.210V 12.102V 0.88% Pass 5V 5.058V 4.963V 1.88% Pass 3.3V 3.295V 3.175V 3.64% Pass 5VSB 4.949V 4.897V 1.05% Pass

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Transient Response (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient response is at satisfactory levels at +12V, and it is actually good at 5V and 5VSB. The deviation at 3.3V is not that high, but the voltage levels drop too low, below 3.2V.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is a small voltage overshoot at 5VSB. The slopes at +12V are smoother.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From the year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table

T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 70ms 136ms 50% 68ms 134ms

The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms range, so the PSU does support the alternative sleep mode, which is recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Ripple Table

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.9 mV 5.8 mV 13.1 mV 5.2 mV Pass 20% Load 7.3 mV 6.1 mV 12.7 mV 5.3 mV Pass 30% Load 10.7 mV 6.5 mV 14.5 mV 5.6 mV Pass 40% Load 14.0 mV 6.3 mV 15.5 mV 6.3 mV Pass 50% Load 16.0 mV 7.0 mV 16.6 mV 6.4 mV Pass 60% Load 18.5 mV 7.6 mV 16.8 mV 6.4 mV Pass 70% Load 30.4 mV 11.0 mV 19.4 mV 6.9 mV Pass 80% Load 31.3 mV 11.2 mV 22.3 mV 7.7 mV Pass 90% Load 31.4 mV 12.0 mV 23.5 mV 7.9 mV Pass 100% Load 40.7 mV 14.1 mV 24.9 mV 9.9 mV Pass 110% Load 39.4 mV 14.0 mV 28.6 mV 10.5 mV Pass Crossload 1 14.5 mV 12.2 mV 34.0 mV 9.6 mV Pass Crossload 2 38.3 mV 12.8 mV 18.1 mV 7.7 mV Pass

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Ripple Suppression (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ripple suppression is not up to the competition's levels, at +12V and 3.3V.

Ripple At Full Load

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Ripple Full Load Scope Shots (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is one spur going over the limit at 342 KHz, with the average detector, but everything is fine with the Quasi-Peak detector, which is more accurate.

