be quiet! Straight Power 11 550W Platinum Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance is a bit higher compared to the previous model, but it cannot meet the competition in this category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is a dead silent power supply.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency score is pretty high, so the unit takes the lead from all of its major opponents in this section.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content