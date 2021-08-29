Cooler Master G200P Review: Low-Profile Style

Compact and pretty, Cooler Master’s G200P looks to make a name for itself in the compact cooling space. But its fan is noisy at high RPMs, and even when cranked up, thermal performance wasn’t impressive.

Cooler Master, like many companies that cater to PC enthusiasts, tends to focus on large, high-end liquid and air coolers. But because compact systems are a consistent niche, the company occasionally offers up low profile designs to fit those specific needs. Enter the G200P, a hyper-compact cooler, to accommodate airflow for the smallest of small systems.

With a height of just 39.4mm, the Cooler Master G200P is powered by a single 92mm RGB fan that absolutely shreds air at high RPMs across the cooling fins of its tiny, dual-heatpipe cooler. And while this all sounds like a perfect combination of style and small-system performance, the G200P offers more in terms of style than it does in cooling performance.

Cooler Master G200P Specifications

Height 1.55" / 39.4mm Width 3.75" / 95mm Depth 3.6" / 92mm Memory Clearance No Limit Assy. Offset 0.0 (centered) Cooling Fans (1x) 92mm x 15.4mm Connectors (1x) 4-pin PWM Weight 10.0 oz / 284g Intel Sockets 115x, 1366, 1200 AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+), AM4, FM1, FM2(+) Warranty 2-years Web Price $45

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The tiny G200P ships with a normal assortment of mounting hardware, including an AMD+Intel universal backplate and plated hardware to fit most desktop processor sockets for each aforementioned CPU manufacturer. An RGB control module provides out-of-the-box color control for motherboards devoid of 4-pin, 12v RGB support-- which is NOT compatible with 3-pin, 5v aRGB (just to clarify). Alongside the usual array of mounting hardware, a small tube of MasterGel Pro thermal compound comes standard.

Cooler Master covers the G200P with a 2 year warranty.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A pair of U-shaped heatpipes run down the span of the cooling fin heatsink and wrap under the base of the G200P, where they tuck up under the cooler and into the solid coldplate. The fan shroud wraps around the sides of the 95mm X 92mm cooler and provides threaded machine screw mounts for the 92mm fan.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 92mm fan is 4-pin PWM-managed spinner and makes use of 4-pin, 12v RGB (again, not compatible with 3-pin, 5v aRGB). The frosted crystal 9-blade design allows for strong light diffusion without excessive bright spots, and fan speed is rated up to 2600 RPM.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The underside of the cooler houses the nickel-plated coldplate, which is integrated with the side channels which wrap up and around the cooling fins and provide mounting for the 92mm cooling fan. The downdraft design flows through the majority of the cooler and frame, allowing air to blow around and through the heatpipes and move heat down and away from the cooler.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cold plate is milled flat, without any visible light peeking out between the base of the cooler and a steel straightedge.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Once the cooler is removed after mounting, we observed a uniform thermal paste spread across the face of the CPU integrated heat spreader. Incremental tensioning between the mounting screws helps maintain consistent displacement of compound. Note, though, that tightening one side fully and then the other can result in offset paste coverage.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While it boasts a relatively small footprint, the G200P still fits snugly onto our mITX motherboard, with just millimeters of clearance between the sides of our Super Talent DDR4-3000 memory DIMMs and the side of the heatsink itself. Even with this close fit, the cooler should not have any memory interference issues due to its design.

The pair of primary tension screws can be seen in the middle of the cooler, as it sits astride the mounting brackets and standoffs below. Each U-shaped heatpipe unfurls outward into the cooling fins to maximize contact.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With the fan mounted, the Cooler Master G200P brightens up the dark recesses in our small system, once power is applied to the RGB fan.