Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight enough on all rails but 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current with 115V input is quite high, while with 230V is at normal levels, for a 750W PSU equipped with the proper bulk cap.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the V750's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.317A 1.961A 1.971A 0.997A 74.461 84.964% 0 <6.0 42.86°C 0.966 12.246V 5.096V 3.350V 5.014V 87.638 39.09°C 115.12V 2 9.688A 2.928A 2.937A 1.201A 149.351 89.427% 0 <6.0 43.86°C 0.991 12.227V 5.122V 3.370V 4.997V 167.009 39.81°C 115.12V 3 15.470A 3.421A 3.421A 1.406A 224.860 90.524% 0 <6.0 45.18°C 0.992 12.208V 5.116V 3.361V 4.981V 248.398 40.77°C 115.11V 4 21.101A 3.922A 3.940A 1.612A 299.679 90.129% 1583 40.9 41.87°C 0.994 12.249V 5.100V 3.352V 4.965V 332.500 47.41°C 115.11V 5 26.358A 4.920A 4.936A 1.819A 374.576 90.216% 1616 41.5 42.40°C 0.996 12.295V 5.082V 3.342V 4.950V 415.200 48.59°C 115.11V 6 31.734A 5.915A 5.896A 2.028A 449.498 89.990% 1677 42.1 42.73°C 0.996 12.280V 5.073V 3.357V 4.933V 499.500 49.79°C 115.11V 7 37.165A 6.866A 6.902A 2.239A 524.826 89.541% 1754 43.1 43.00°C 0.997 12.262V 5.098V 3.347V 4.915V 586.128 51.28°C 115.11V 8 42.610A 7.862A 7.913A 2.450A 600.126 88.989% 1805 43.9 43.63°C 0.997 12.244V 5.089V 3.336V 4.899V 674.382 52.61°C 115.11V 9 48.435A 8.363A 8.357A 2.452A 674.666 88.390% 1858 44.6 44.24°C 0.997 12.226V 5.082V 3.350V 4.895V 763.286 54.06°C 115.11V 10 54.083A 8.870A 8.885A 3.094A 749.902 87.621% 1902 45.3 45.99°C 0.997 12.207V 5.074V 3.343V 4.849V 855.847 56.32°C 115.11V 11 60.340A 8.883A 8.907A 3.097A 825.135 86.844% 1929 45.7 46.67°C 0.997 12.188V 5.067V 3.334V 4.845V 950.136 58.48°C 115.11V CL1 0.143A 16.004A 16.000A 0.000A 138.568 82.764% 1694 42.3 42.04°C 0.992 12.219V 5.142V 3.408V 5.069V 167.425 48.66°C 115.13V CL2 62.013A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 770.290 88.162% 1869 44.8 45.81°C 0.997 12.207V 5.019V 3.280V 4.987V 873.717 56.63°C 115.11V

The PSU operates in passive mode up to the 30% load test, but in the next test, the fan spins at high speed, exceeding 40 dB(A). Moreover, the efficiency levels meet the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, despite the high operating temperatures, and the PF readings are high, even at light loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the V750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.174A 0.490A 0.476A 0.198A 19.493 68.155% 0 <6.0 0.828 12.261V 5.098V 3.359V 5.065V 28.601 115.11V 2 2.418A 0.980A 0.983A 0.396A 39.927 79.120% 0 <6.0 0.921 12.256V 5.096V 3.355V 5.052V 50.464 115.11V 3 3.592A 1.472A 1.459A 0.595A 59.391 83.446% 0 <6.0 0.955 12.250V 5.095V 3.352V 5.039V 71.173 115.12V 4 4.838A 1.963A 1.968A 0.796A 79.832 85.849% 0 <6.0 0.971 12.245V 5.094V 3.349V 5.026V 92.991 115.12V

The efficiency at light loads is not that high. With 20W load, it should be 70%, at least, and exceed 80% with 40W.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.044A 0.263A 0.264A 0.051A 15.289 63.901% 0 <6.0 0.792 12.268V 5.078V 3.359V 5.075V 23.926 115.11V

It is nice to see over 60% with 2% of the PSU's max-rated-capacity. Still the ATX asks for more than 70%.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the V750’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are close to the middle of the pack in all three load regions (super light, light, and normal).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.508 71.148% 0.097 5.076V 0.714 115.08V 2 0.250A 1.266 77.479% 0.185 5.066V 1.634 115.08V 3 0.550A 2.777 79.662% 0.269 5.049V 3.486 115.08V 4 1.000A 5.023 79.680% 0.317 5.023V 6.304 115.08V 5 1.500A 7.490 79.647% 0.342 4.994V 9.404 115.08V 6 2.999A 14.697 78.699% 0.378 4.900V 18.675 115.08V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail has satisfactory efficiency levels.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.291V 5.074V 3.361V 5.080V 7.119 0.456 115.1V Standby 0.079 0.011 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The energy consumption is low enough with 115V input, and quite high with 230V.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under high operating temperatures, the fan profile is aggressive.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As you can see in the graphs above, the passive operation is limited not only by the load at +12V but also by the load on the minor rails. With 310W and higher loads, the fan enters the 35-40 dB(A) zone while with more than 540W at +12V, it exceeds 40 dB(A).

