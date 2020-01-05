Trending

Cooler Master V750 Gold Power Supply Review

The Cooler Master V750 Gold achieves a satisfactory overall performance, but it is expensive and quite noisy, once stressed.

By

Cooler Master V750
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5

Corsair RM750

Seasonic Focus GX-750

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 1-8: Load Regulation

Image 2 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight enough on all rails but 5VSB. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

Image 2 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current with 115V input is quite high, while with 230V is at normal levels, for a 750W PSU equipped with the proper bulk cap. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the V750's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.317A1.961A1.971A0.997A74.46184.964%0<6.0 42.86°C0.966
12.246V5.096V3.350V5.014V87.638 39.09°C115.12V
29.688A2.928A2.937A1.201A149.35189.427%0<6.0 43.86°C0.991
12.227V5.122V3.370V4.997V167.009 39.81°C115.12V
315.470A3.421A3.421A1.406A224.86090.524%0<6.0 45.18°C0.992
12.208V5.116V3.361V4.981V248.398 40.77°C115.11V
421.101A3.922A3.940A1.612A299.67990.129%158340.9 41.87°C0.994
12.249V5.100V3.352V4.965V332.500 47.41°C115.11V
526.358A4.920A4.936A1.819A374.57690.216%161641.5 42.40°C0.996
12.295V5.082V3.342V4.950V415.200 48.59°C115.11V
631.734A5.915A5.896A2.028A449.49889.990%167742.1 42.73°C0.996
12.280V5.073V3.357V4.933V499.500 49.79°C115.11V
737.165A6.866A6.902A2.239A524.82689.541%175443.1 43.00°C0.997
12.262V5.098V3.347V4.915V586.128 51.28°C115.11V
842.610A7.862A7.913A2.450A600.12688.989%180543.9 43.63°C0.997
12.244V5.089V3.336V4.899V674.382 52.61°C115.11V
948.435A8.363A8.357A2.452A674.66688.390%185844.6 44.24°C0.997
12.226V5.082V3.350V4.895V763.286 54.06°C115.11V
1054.083A8.870A8.885A3.094A749.90287.621%190245.3 45.99°C0.997
12.207V5.074V3.343V4.849V855.847 56.32°C115.11V
1160.340A8.883A8.907A3.097A825.13586.844%192945.7 46.67°C0.997
12.188V5.067V3.334V4.845V950.136 58.48°C115.11V
CL10.143A16.004A16.000A0.000A138.56882.764%1694 42.3 42.04°C0.992
12.219V5.142V3.408V5.069V167.425 48.66°C115.13V
CL262.013A1.002A1.000A1.000A770.29088.162%1869 44.8 45.81°C0.997
12.207V5.019V3.280V4.987V873.717 56.63°C115.11V

The PSU operates in passive mode up to the 30% load test, but in the next test, the fan spins at high speed, exceeding 40 dB(A). Moreover, the efficiency levels meet the 80 PLUS Gold standard's requirements, despite the high operating temperatures, and the PF readings are high, even at light loads. 

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the V750's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.174A0.490A0.476A0.198A19.49368.155%0<6.00.828
12.261V5.098V3.359V5.065V28.601115.11V
22.418A0.980A0.983A0.396A39.92779.120%0<6.00.921
12.256V5.096V3.355V5.052V50.464115.11V
33.592A1.472A1.459A0.595A59.39183.446%0<6.00.955
12.250V5.095V3.352V5.039V71.173115.12V
44.838A1.963A1.968A0.796A79.83285.849%0<6.00.971
12.245V5.094V3.349V5.026V92.991115.12V

The efficiency at light loads is not that high. With 20W load, it should be 70%, at least, and exceed 80% with 40W. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.044A0.263A0.264A0.051A15.28963.901%0<6.00.792
12.268V5.078V3.359V5.075V23.926115.11V

It is nice to see over 60% with 2% of the PSU's max-rated-capacity. Still the ATX asks for more than 70%. 

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the V750’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 15-18: Efficiency

Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels are close to the middle of the pack in all three load regions (super light, light, and normal). 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50871.148%0.097
5.076V0.714115.08V
20.250A1.26677.479%0.185
5.066V1.634115.08V
30.550A2.77779.662%0.269
5.049V3.486115.08V
41.000A5.02379.680%0.317
5.023V6.304115.08V
51.500A7.49079.647%0.342
4.994V9.404115.08V
62.999A14.69778.699%0.378
4.900V18.675115.08V
Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail has satisfactory efficiency levels. 

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.291V5.074V3.361V5.080V7.1190.456
115.1V
Standby0.0790.011
115.1V
Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 21-22: Vampire Power

Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The energy consumption is low enough with 115V input, and quite high with 230V. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Under high operating temperatures, the fan profile is aggressive. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As you can see in the graphs above, the passive operation is limited not only by the load at +12V but also by the load on the minor rails. With 310W and higher loads, the fan enters the 35-40 dB(A) zone while with more than 540W at +12V, it exceeds 40 dB(A). 

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 05 January 2020 16:46
    Another V series 750w from Cooler Master :unsure: Chicony , not a good choice.

    Thanks Aris , great review.
    Reply