Advanced Transient Response Tests
In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 200ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.224V
|11.996V
|1.87%
|Pass
|5V
|5.119V
|4.972V
|2.87%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.369V
|3.207V
|4.81%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.997V
|4.921V
|1.52%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.224V
|11.951V
|2.23%
|Pass
|5V
|5.120V
|4.948V
|3.36%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.369V
|3.190V
|5.31%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.997V
|4.939V
|1.16%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.225V
|11.961V
|2.16%
|Pass
|5V
|5.114V
|4.957V
|3.07%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.369V
|3.189V
|5.34%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.997V
|4.939V
|1.16%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 200ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.290V
|12.066V
|1.82%
|Pass
|5V
|5.092V
|4.934V
|3.10%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.340V
|3.160V
|5.39%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.949V
|4.874V
|1.52%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.290V
|12.026V
|2.15%
|Pass
|5V
|5.094V
|4.941V
|3.00%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.340V
|3.136V
|6.11%
|Fail
|5VSB
|4.949V
|4.890V
|1.19%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.291V
|12.039V
|2.05%
|Pass
|5V
|5.092V
|4.910V
|3.57%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.341V
|3.159V
|5.45%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.949V
|4.886V
|1.27%
|Pass
Results 25-29: Transient Response
The transient response is mediocre on all rails, especially at 3.3V. At +12V, which is the most crucial rail, the deviations should be within 1%.
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.
Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots
There is a small spike at 5VSB, which is nothing to worry about.
Ripple Measurements
Ripple represent the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.
The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|6.1 mV
|5.9 mV
|5.8 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|12.6 mV
|7.1 mV
|6.5 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|9.6 mV
|7.3 mV
|6.4 mV
|7.7 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|12.2 mV
|7.8 mV
|7.1 mV
|9.6 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|12.9 mV
|9.3 mV
|7.8 mV
|10.0 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|14.5 mV
|9.3 mV
|8.4 mV
|10.3 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|15.6 mV
|9.5 mV
|8.4 mV
|11.9 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|17.2 mV
|10.3 mV
|10.1 mV
|17.9 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|26.6 mV
|11.2 mV
|36.3 mV
|19.9 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|30.8 mV
|11.8 mV
|11.9 mV
|14.5 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|32.9 mV
|11.6 mV
|12.6 mV
|19.1 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 1
|12.4 mV
|10.2 mV
|10.4 mV
|7.6 mV
|Pass
|Crossload 2
|31.1 mV
|9.3 mV
|9.3 mV
|13.0 mV
|Pass
Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression
The ripple suppression is good, despite the lack of in-cable caps.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple Full Load Scope Shots
Ripple At 110% Load
Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots
EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other close-by devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other close-by devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones or/and speakers.
With a light load of 27.8W, which is the most stringent scenario for modern PSU platforms since the switching frequencies under such light loads are increased, unless burst mode operation is utilized, we notice some spurs going over the limits, with the average EMI detector.
