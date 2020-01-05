Trending

Cooler Master V750 Gold Power Supply Review

The Cooler Master V750 Gold achieves a satisfactory overall performance, but it is expensive and quite noisy, once stressed.

By

Cooler Master V750
Cooler Master V750

Our Verdict

The Cooler Master V750 Gold power supply is quite expensive for what it has to offer. With less money, you can find better options.

For

  • Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • High build quality
  • Long hold-up time
  • 10-year warranty
  • 2x EPS and 4x PCIe connectors
  • Fully modular

Against

  • High price
  • No MOV and NTC thermistor
  • Mediocre transient response
  • Noisy once stressed
  • Small distance between peripheral connectors

The Cooler Master V750 Gold has modest lineage. The Cooler Master V850, its sibling, has high build quality and registers a satisfactory overall performance, but it can be noisy, under harsh operating conditions, and to make matters worse, it is expensive. With notably less money, you can get a better power supply, including the Seasonic Focus Plus Gold with similar capacity, and the Corsair RM750x and RM750.

We had reviewed the previous generation V750 model back in 2015. Enhance Electronics provided the platform, which featured compact dimensions, thanks to a "3D" circuit that was used, which was just a fancy description for a daughter-board used to transfer the +12V rail to the modular PCB.

The newer V Gold units are made by Chicony Electronics, and the line consists of four models, with capacities ranging from 550W to 850W. They are fully modular, and besides 80 PLUS, they are also certified by Cybenetics, with all of them achieving ETA-A efficiency certifications. In the noise output section, Cybenetics rated them from LAMBDA-S++ (V850) to LAMBDA-A (V550).

Product Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The V750 Gold is the second strongest member of the line. A good 750W power supply can easily support a potent system, equipped with a high-end CPU and a strong GPU (e.g., Nvidia RTX 2080Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT). If you need to use a pair of 2080Ti cards, along with an AMD Ryzen 9 or an Intel i9 CPU, you will have to get a power supply with at least 1000W power, to have peace of mind. A 2080Ti can consume up to 250W of power, so two of them reach 500W, while a Ryzen 9 3900x is at 150W, with the i9-9900K hitting more than 220W even at stock speeds and settings.

Product Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

Chicony Electronics

Max. DC Output

750W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold, ETA-A (88-91%)

Noise

LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A])

Modular

(Fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (SAC4H2H)

Semi-Passive Operation

(selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

152 x 87 x 162mm

Weight

1.635 kg (3.60 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps2020620.30.5
Watts130744153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors

Modular CablesCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (650mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)1118AWGNo
8 pin EPS12V (650mm)1118AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (560mm+120mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm)31218AWGNo
4 pin Molex (500mm+120mm+120mm+120mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (125mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1350mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

There are two EPS connectors and four PCIe ones, which are more than enough for a 750W PSU. The number of peripheral connectors is satisfactory as well, with twelve SATA and four 4-pin Molex connectors. The only issue is the small distance between the connectors above. Finally, there are no in-cable caps, which can make the PSU installation process tough, especially in chassis that don't have large perforations and/or enough space behind the mainboard's tray, for cable routing.

Cable Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Chicony Electronics
PCB TypeSingle Side
Primary Side-
Transient Filter5x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes
Inrush Protection-
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Lite-On GBU15JL (600V, 15A @ 115°C)
APFC MOSFETS2x Infineon IPP60R120P7 (650V, 16A @ 100°C, 0.12Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152 °C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Nichicon (450V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, GL)
Main Switchers2x Toshiba TK16A60W (600V, 15.8A @ 150°C, 0.19Ohm)
APFC ControllerInfineon ICE3PCS03G
Resonant ControllersMPS HR1000A & 2x MPS MP6903 (Installed on the secondary side)
TopologyPrimary side: Half Bridge & LLC resonant converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETS6x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, 5.3mOhm @ 175°C)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters:4x Advanced Power AP0403GH (30V, 50A @ 100°C, 4.5mOhm) & 2x Advanced Power AP3N4R0H (30V, 56A @ 100°C, 4mOhm)
PWM Controllers: 2x APW7160A
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytics: 4x Rubycon (6 - 10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), Nippon Chemi-con (5 - 6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), Nippon Chemi-con (4 - 10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Nichicon (5 - 6,000h @ 105°C, HV)

Polymers: FPCAP, Nichicon (LG), Nippon Chemi-con

Supervisor ICCP006WD
Fan ModelApistek SAC4H2H (135 mm, 0.5 A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
RectifierOn Semiconductor MBR20100CT SBR (100V, 10A @ 133°C) & STMicroelectronics STD4N80K5 FET (800V, 1.7A @ 100°C)
Standby PWM Controller400BBBBB2 PAJH
Overall Photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the primary side, we find a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter, for increased efficiency. The heat sinks are not large, and the design looks clean with enough clearance between components for good airflow. Overall, this is a well-made platform featuring a contemporary design. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is no MOV in the transient filter, which is a shame. Moreover, there is no inrush current limiter in the form of an NTC thermistor. So we expect high inrush current readings. 

Bridge Rectifiers

Bridge Rectifiers

Both bridge rectifiers are bolted onto the primary heat sink. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses a quality bulk cap, rated at 450V. The corresponding controller is provided by Infineon (ICE3PCS03G).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are arranged in a half-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant decreases the switching losses. The resonant controller is an MPS HR1000A IC, accompanied by two MP6903 ICs. 

12V FETs and VRMs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The +12V FETs are installed on the solder side of the PCB. The same rail feeds a pair of DC-DC converters which generate the minor rails. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All filtering caps, both electrolytic and polymer, are of high quality and are provided by Japanese manufacturers. 

Modular board front

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board is enhanced by bus-bars, for lower losses on power transfers. Many polymer caps are also installed for ripple filtering purposes. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A large daughter-board hosts the 5VSB circuit. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC, responsible for the protection features, is a CP006WD.

Soldering quality

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The soldering quality is good.

Cooling fan

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Apistek fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing, for lower noise and increased lifetime. 

