Performance Rating

The overall performance is satisfactory but still is notably lower than the competition's.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The V750 is not a quiet power supply, and the main reason behind this is the less-than-optimal cooling of the DC-DC converters that generate the minor rails.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The overall efficiency is pretty high, taking the lead from Seasonic's and Corsair's respective offerings.

