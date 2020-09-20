Corsair 4000X & 4000D Review: An Excellent 450D Successor

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

We always appreciate it when a case has a central motherboard standoff that anchors the board, and are happy to report that one is present here. Naturally, motherboard installation was therefore a breeze, without needing to place the case on its side --be sure to install the CPU, memory, and M.2 SSD before installing the motherboard into the case if you’re doing it this way -- and the RTX 2070 Founder’s Edition GPU dropped in just as easily.

Corsair’s huge HX750i power supply also fit snugl,y with just enough room to spare for the modular connectors, as if Corsair knew people would be pairing this case with its big power supplies. Part of me thinks Corsair knew that the RTX 3000 series were going to be power-hungry when designing this case, and the ability to fit a big power supply could be deal-breaking for shoppers considering builds with Nvidia’s new Ampere GPUs.

Cable Management

Corsair calls the cable management here “RapidRoute Cable Management System.” Since I’m not in marketing, I just call it “plenty of space with tons of Velcro, zip-ties, and correctly-placed cutouts”

Either way, it’s a good cable management system. The cover in the motherboard compartment ensures you can’t peek to the rear to see the mess, and with tons of Velcro, it’s easy to make adjustments in your cable’s runs. Below are two pics: one right after I plugged all the cables in, and one after I spent no more than 3 minutes tidying up.

Of course, you might want to spend a little more time on your own system, but with enough room here to not bother and a side panel that you press into place (instead of sliding) I called it a day and wrapped up the build.

The end result was a tidy looking main compartment without too much effort, which is all we can really ask for.